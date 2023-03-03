The Argentine National Team will appear in front of its audience against Panama and Curaçao for the first time since it was established as world champion in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In view of these duels, which at a certain point will serve as a tribute to the 26 players who became eternal by lifting the World Cup, Scaloni also called another 9 players to reach a total of 35 who will train at the AFA grounds during the last days of March.
Within these 9 extra summons to the world champions, it can be seen how the winning coach of The Best award is already planning a hypothetical renewal of the squad already thinking about the Copa América next year and the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 .
Here we present who these “new” players on the Scaloni list are:
He was already summoned in previous summons but he could not add many minutes of play since he has high-level players ahead of him. Scaloni sees him as a player with a lot of projection at the national team level since he went through all the inferiors in the Albiceleste team.
The big surprise of this call without a doubt. The 24-year-old has everything to be the natural replacement for both Acuña and Tagliafico in the future at left-back, a position that has not had an owner in the National Team for a long time. He emerged in Rosario Central and currently works for Elche in Spain.
He was recently transferred to Manchester City from Vélez and from his first training sessions he received praise from Pep Guardiola. He was one of the figures for Argentina during the very weak and disappointing participation in the South American U-20.
He also recently migrated to European football to play for Brighton along with Alexis Mac Allister. The English club bet very strongly on the young man who emerged in Rosario Central and they see him as the natural replacement for the world champion in Qatar 2022.
He was a key piece for the coach in the run-up to the World Cup but the Villarreal player was left without a tournament due to an injury to one of his knees. He was supporting the team in the last matches in Arab lands and now he is available again for Scaloni.
Another who was also part of old calls but lost ground towards the end of the road to Qatar 2022 and could not get into the list of 26. He is living a very good moment at Aston Villa, starting in almost all games
Another jewel with a very big future that is already beginning to be part of the usual calls for Lautaro Martínez’s Inter Milan. He was also summoned by Scaloni in other calls to train with the best in the country. Much future.
The youth most requested by the public for this supposed renovation. Dribbling, dribbling, confidence and speed are some of his characteristics that most distinguish him from him. He is getting more and more minutes at Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.
He was a fixture for Lionel Scaloni on the list of 26, just like Lo Celso, but he was disaffected days after his debut against Saudi Arabia due to injury. He was close to moving to the Premier League in January but now he is living a great moment at Fiorentina.
