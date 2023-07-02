Several of the most recognized sports journalists of the country have been withdrawing from this trade that It generates loves and hates all over the world.

For this reason, there are some young communicators that they are gaining strength in this type of journalism and that they are standing out in different media.

This coming July 2 is the International Sports Journalist Day, date on which the work of these communicators is recognizeddate established by the International Sports Press Association -AIPS-, during the World Congress in Quebec, in 1995.

steven maple

This 33-year-old journalist He has worked in various media such as Win Sports, ESPN and Caracol Radio. In the latter, he joined in 2009 and currently directs one of the most heard on the national radio ‘El Alargue’.

John Philip Cadavid

Many do not know that the journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid ventured into television from a very young age, taking part in the series ‘From head to toe’, where he played the role of goalkeeper for the Pablo Sexto neighborhood soccer team.

Later, Cadavid ventured into sports journalism on the Win Sports channel in the company of other communicators like Steven Arce, Eduardo Luis López and Daniel Pérez, as well as he also worked at RCN and is now part of the program ‘El Pulso del fútbol’, replacing Oscar Rentería.

Julian Capera

This 27-year-old, now a sports journalist on the ESPN channel, He also worked at Caracol Radio and has been characterized by his credibility.

Although Capera has made more inroads into delivering information related to soccer, he recounted in an interview for the ‘Politécnico GranColombiano’ website: “In sports, you must be very attentive to the achievements of Colombians, but despite this, you must take into account the dynamics of the market. and even if they wanted to talk about other sports, what sells the most in Colombia is soccer and this is the safest and easiest way to survive”.

Diana Rincon

This journalist and ESPN presenter also had opportunity to do your journalistic work on Win sports, as well as on Tele Amiga and Radio Capital.

“I love being a reporter on the field of play, watching the matches up close, having all those first-hand details in both soccer and tennis,” she told the ‘Cápsulas’ portal.

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

