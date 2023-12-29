'Berlin' premiered in style and invaded the Netflix platform. This new series, which is about the story of the beloved character of the same name played by the Spanish Pedro Alonsois a spin off of 'The Money Heist', so we will witness what happened before the famous robbery of the National Mint and Stamp Factory. It should be noted that this is the first project derived from Álex Pina's renowned series and the premiere of another one is expected in 2024.

For the launch of 'Berlin'two actors from 'The Money Heist' They will resume their characters and will be part of the cast in this new adventure. Do you want to know who else will be part of this adventure? We invite you to read this note to meet the full cast.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Berlin'?

1. Pedro Alonso as Andrés De Fonollosa ('Berlín')

The 52-year-old actor will reprise his role as Andrés De Fonollosa, a skilled and refined thief who calls himself 'Berlín' when carrying out his heists. Alonso returns to play this character after giving him life for two seasons of 'La casa de papel', between 2017 and 2020. In this new fiction, De Fonollosa will seek to steal the value of 44 million dollars in jewelry, which would mean a historic robbery.

Pedro Alonso as Andrés De Fonollosa. Photo: Netflix

2. Michelle Jenner as Keila

The actress born in Barcelona will play Keila, a genius in cybersecurity who will be one of the key pieces of the 'Berlin' team. Jenner, who brought her art to film, television and dubbing, is recognized for her work in 'Los hombres de Paco' (2005) and 'Isabel' (2019), in which she played Isabel La Católica . Regarding dubbing, Jenner is known for being the voice of Emma Watson in Spain.

Michelle Jenner as Keila. Photo: Netflix

3. Tristán Ulloa as Damián Vásquez

Tristán Ulloa is a Spanish director and actor born in France, and in 'Berlín' he will play Damián, an academic and close friend of the protagonist. Ulloa is known for his performances in film and television, for example in 'Mensaka, pages of a story' (1998), 'Lucía y elsexual' (2001), 'Pudor' (2007), 'The time between seams' ' (2013), 'Fariña' (2018), among others.

Tristán Ulloa as Damián Vásquez. Photo: Netflix

4. Begoña Vargas as Cameron

The Spanish actress, model and dancer plays Cameron, an experienced young woman who enjoys being on the cutting edge. Vargas, 24, is known for her roles in the series in her country: 'The Other Look' (2018) and 'Alta Mar' (2019). On the other hand, she collaborates with the Indigo Association, which takes care of orphaned children on an island in Kenya, providing them with care and education.

Begoña Vargas as Cameron. Photo: Netflix

5. Julio Peña as Roi

Julio Peña, Spanish actor and singer, will be the one who will give life to Roi in 'Berlín'. Peña is remembered for his role as Manuel Gutiérrez in the Disney series 'Bia'. In addition, he is also known for his participation in the series 'Acacias 38' and the films 'Through my window', 'Through the sea' and 'Through your gaze', on Netflix, in which he played Ares Hidalgo.

Julio Peña as Roi. Photo: Netflix

6. Joel Sánchez as Bruce

In 'Berlín', Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, a character who is characterized by having more muscle than brains and who will be part of Andrés De Fonollosa's team to carry out a million-dollar robbery. Sánchez will make his acting debut at the age of 27 in this series; However, in an interview with Sensacine, he noted that he is not nervous about the possible fame he achieves.

Joel Sánchez as Bruce. Photo: Netflix

7. Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

The Spanish actress and singer of Jordanian descent returns to play Alicia Sierra after having given her life during the last two seasons of 'La casa de papel'. In addition to this series, Nimri is remembered for her work in series such as 'Vis a Vis', 'Sagrada Familia', '30 Coins' and others. She also has an extensive career in film, something that earned her multiple Goya Award nominations.

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. Photo: Netflix

8. Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo ('Lisboa')

Itziar Ituño will once again bring Inspector Raquel Murillo to life in the spin off of 'La casa de papel'. Let's remember that 'Berlín' will be a prequel, so Ituño will resume her role as an inspector, before becoming part of the gang of thieves under the alias 'Lisboa'. The Spanish actress is recognized for her role as Nekane Beitia in 'Goenkale', the longest-running soap opera in the Basque Country, after being on the air from 2004 to 2015.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo ('Lisboa'). Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of 'Berlin'?

Samantha Siqueiros as Camille Durán

Julien Paschal as Mr. Polignac

Masi Rodríguez as Susi

Martin Aslan as Alain

Yuri D. Brown as Bertrand

Rachel Lascar

Raphael Desprez

Miguel Tarifa

Christophe Costa

What is the series 'Berlin' about?

“There are only two things that can turn a dog's day into a wonderful day: one is love and the other is a million-dollar loot. “These are the driving forces that move Berlin in its golden years, when it still has no idea of ​​its illness nor is it locked up like a rat in the Mint,” says the official synopsis of 'Berlin'.