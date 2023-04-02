Mexico.-Preparations continue for the airing of the reality cooking show MasterChef Celebrity México, which has been renewed through Televisión Azteca, because it will present a new hostess and judges.
In this new season of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico, the new panel of chefs will feature the return of Adrián Herrera and the implementation of chef Zahie Téllez, chef Poncho Cadena, in their role as judges.
The new third season of the most famous cuisine in Mexico will premiere on May 14 on the Azteca Uno signal and on May 18 it will premiere on Discovery Home & Healt and on HBO Max for Latin America, hosted by Claudia Lizaldi.
These are the celebrities participating in the third season of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico:
1) Poncho de Nigris (influencer), 47 years old
2) Alejandro Lukini (actor), 56 years old
3) Manu Nna (comedian), 31 years old
4) Irma Miranda (beauty queen), 26 years old
5) Fabiola Campomanes (actress), 50 years old
6) Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor), 28 years old
7) Jorge the ‘Naughty’ Arce (boxer), 43 years old
8) Lis Vega (actress), 45 years old
9) Jimena Longoria (actress), 35 years old
10) Father Jose de Jesus
11) Ana Patricia Rojo (actress), 49 years old
12) Ivonne Montero (actress), 48 years old
13) Pedro Prieto (actor and driver), 36 years old
14) Paco Palencia (footballer), 49 years old
15) Emir Pabón (singer), 43 years old
16) Cybernetic (wrestler), 47 years old
17) Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (host)
18) Gaby Goldsmith (actress), 59 years old
19) Romina Marcos (actress), 27 years old
20) Monica Dionne (actress), 56 years old
We recommend you read:
#judges #MasterChef #Celebrity #Mexico
Leave a Reply