Mexico.-Preparations continue for the airing of the reality cooking show MasterChef Celebrity México, which has been renewed through Televisión Azteca, because it will present a new hostess and judges.

In this new season of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico, the new panel of chefs will feature the return of Adrián Herrera and the implementation of chef Zahie Téllez, chef Poncho Cadena, in their role as judges.

The new judges in the third season of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico. Photo captures Twitter

The new third season of the most famous cuisine in Mexico will premiere on May 14 on the Azteca Uno signal and on May 18 it will premiere on Discovery Home & Healt and on HBO Max for Latin America, hosted by Claudia Lizaldi.

These are the celebrities participating in the third season of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico:

1) Poncho de Nigris (influencer), 47 years old

2) Alejandro Lukini (actor), 56 years old

3) Manu Nna (comedian), 31 years old

4) Irma Miranda (beauty queen), 26 years old

5) Fabiola Campomanes (actress), 50 years old

6) Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor), 28 years old

7) Jorge the ‘Naughty’ Arce (boxer), 43 years old

8) Lis Vega (actress), 45 years old

9) Jimena Longoria (actress), 35 years old

10) Father Jose de Jesus

11) Ana Patricia Rojo (actress), 49 years old

12) Ivonne Montero (actress), 48 years old

13) Pedro Prieto (actor and driver), 36 years old

14) Paco Palencia (footballer), 49 years old

15) Emir Pabón (singer), 43 years old

16) Cybernetic (wrestler), 47 years old

17) Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (host)

18) Gaby Goldsmith (actress), 59 years old

19) Romina Marcos (actress), 27 years old

20) Monica Dionne (actress), 56 years old

We recommend you read: