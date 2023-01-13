The Miss Universe 2023 is getting closer to its final stretch, and with the events held in the preliminaries, such as the introduction, the swimsuit parade, evening dress and the long-awaited catwalk of typical costumes (national costume), the participants have managed to add points and several queens have been consolidating as the favorites. One of them is Alessia Rovegno, Miss Peru 2022, who, despite having been sabotaged, according to Jessica Newton “denounced”, managed to stand out with her clothing inspired by the sunrise, the work of the designer Beto Pinedo.

Miss Universe 2022: who are the favorites after the preliminaries?

Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, has been sweeping Miss Universe 2022 after the preliminaries. The Sash Factor portal, specialized in beauty contests (with more than 155,000 on Instagram), placed her in first place during the presentation. Meanwhile, she ranked third in a swimsuit.

Ranking of Best Introduction in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Sash Factor/Instagram

Ranking of Best Swimsuit in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Sash Factor/Instagram

Secondly, R’Bonney NolaMiss Universe USA, is listed as the best in gala dress, while Miss Universe Ukraine 2022, Viktoria Apanasenko, Dressed as ‘Guerrera de la luz’ (Warrior of light), she led the ranking of typical costumes.

Gala Dress Ranking at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Sash Factor/Instagram

Ranking Best typical costume in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Sash Factor/Instagram

Who are the new favorites of Miss Universe 2022?

For the ‘Beauty Czar’, Osmel Souza, an authoritative voice in the world of these contests, and who will soon participate in the reality show “La casa de los famosos”, Alessia Rovegno remains firm as a possible successor to Harnaaz Sandhu, miss universe 2021. He placed the Peruvian queen in third place of his 10 favorites.

Miss Universe 2022.

On the other hand, another ranking of favorites for Miss Universe 2022 that drew attention was presented by Sthefany Gutierrez Gutierrez (second runner-up in Miss Universe 2018). This evaluation coincides with the ‘Beauty Czar’, since it places Miss Universe Venezuela and Miss Peru as two strong candidates.

Ranking of Sthefany Gutiérrez Gutiérrez in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Hispana TV/Instagram

Final Top for Hector Cermeño

Within hours of the grand finale of Miss Universe 2022, a beauty pageant that is taking place in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States; Hector Cermeño revealed what his final top is randomly, when seeing the preliminary of the contest.

To choose these 16 favorite misses, Cermeño assures that he evaluated their daily activities and above all the preliminary test.