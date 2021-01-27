January has already entered the countdown and there are only four days left until the beginning of a new month in 2021. The arrival of February, among other things, marks the closing of the market of the main European leagues and of other countries of the world. However, with the hours counted, there are still many footballers who they were free in their clubs and have not yet found a new destination.

In that long list, oddly enough, there are many internationally renowned players, who went through important clubs around the world and who they still have an outstanding market value. And precisely on that subject, in a complete report, Registered Marketing analyzed who are the most valuable free footballers.

The ranking of the most valuable free footballers on the market.

In the number one position of the ranking is Alex Teixeira, who has been without a club since January 1, 2021, when he was released from the Jiangsu Suning from China. Although his intention is to return to Europe, the Brazilian still hasn’t got a club. Currently, according to Transfermarkt, its market value is 12 million euros. Diego Costa, who was freed from Atlético de Madrid after agreeing to leave, occupies the second place in the ranking with a value of 10 million.

AND Ahmed Musa, who left Al-Nassr in October 2020 and is priced at 6 million, complete the top 3. “Something curious is that Costa is part of the ranking of the 50 most expensive transfers in history when He went from Chelsea to Atlético de Madrid in 2018, “says Registered Marketing.

“Another detail to note is that There are 3 Brazilian footballers, being the ones who contribute the most in terms of nationality. Besides Teixeira, the other Brazilians are Pato and Ramires, both with 3.5 million of a euro of value “, they add.

And to close the report, complete: “Except for Max Meyer, they all share the similarity of being old. The German is 25, while the rest are between 27 and 33 years old. “

