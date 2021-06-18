It is true, the percentage of vaccinated Japanese is still very low, so fears of a regrowth with the arrival of thousands of visitors to the island has open a strong discussion about whether it is safe to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. The Committee Olímpico continues with the preparations.

The plan until the end of this edition is to inaugurate the sports fair on July 23. In it, the Mexican delegation he will fight to get as many medals as possible. Sports like taekwondo and the Dived They have kept the Mexican flag on the podium for two decades, and more recently the possibilities in Synchronized Swimming, Archery, Pentathlon and Gymnastics have been improved. We tell you which Mexicans are worth following.

Briseida Acosta

After two cycles of staying on the shore, finally Briseida Acosta will compete in her first Olympic Games. Taekwondoin will arrive at the event with good letters of introduction, after in more than 10 years of sports career it has a bronze in the 2010 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, a gold in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and two medals in World Championship (silver in Puebla 2013 and bronze in Manchester 2019).

With 27 years of age, Briseida Acosta will compete in Tokyo 2020 in the category of more than 67 kilograms; It will arrive at the event within the world top ten and it is a possibility for Mexican taekwondo to remain on the Olympic podium, which it has occupied since the discipline entered the official program in Sydney 2000.

Alejandra Valencia

The mexican archer It will be in its third Olympic Games after having participated in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016. In the last edition it ranked fourth individually. This time the 26-year-old athlete will arrive in Tokyo with more experience to try to get on the podium.

Valencia debuted in 2009 in international competitions and until now has 16 medals (8 silver and 8 bronze) in the World Cup, a silver in the final World Cup, a silver medal in the World Championship, and a gold in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019.

Alexandra is located in the 11th place of the world ranking, He feels that it is time to get on the podium in an Olympic tournament and sees Tokyo 2020 as an opportunity.

Luis Alvarez

The Mexican goalkeeper competed in his second Olympic Games, after having participated in the London 2012 edition and will now arrive with more experience at the next tournament in Tokyo 2021.

The athlete, who is 30 years old, already has a long road in this sport, in which has achieved two silver medals in the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, in addition to five medals (three golds and two silvers) in World Cups.

Álvarez has remained in force in the goalkeeping team and now in Tokyo he wants to vindicate himself after not having qualified for the 2016 edition of Rio de Janeiro.

The archer obtained the Olympic place in the Pan-American Championship of Monterrey and now he must demonstrate his long experience.

Nuria Diosdado

The artistic swimmer It will be in its third Olympic Games after participating in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, edition in which it obtained what has been its best result with the 11th place.

In London he made a duet with Isabel Delgado and in Rio de Janeiro with Karem Achach; now for Tokyo 2021 he will participate with Joana Jiménez, with the aim of entering the world top ten.

The 30-year-old mermaid will arrive with the status of runner-up at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and Barranquilla 2018 Central American champion, in addition to her entire sports career. has won nine gold medals, one silver and one bronze in World Series, and also a bronze in World Cup.

In Tokyo, Nuria will say goodbye to the Olympic Games and she hopes to do so, I tend to the duet in the best 10 of the fair.

Alexa moreno

They are the second Olympic Games for the gymnast, after having debuted in the 2016 edition of Rio de Janeiro, when her best result was the 12th place in the horse jumping modality.

The 26-year-old athlete will arrive with more experience at Tokyo 2020 and with better letters of introduction, after winning several international medals in this cycle, such as bronze at the 2018 Doha World Championship, gold at the 2018 Toyota Cup, bronze at the Baku World Cup 2019 and bronze at the Jeju Cup 2019.

Moreno is a specialist in horse jumping, an apparatus where he has achieved the aforementioned medals, and now for the magna fair he hopes to execute a new jump, with a greater degree of difficulty and cleanliness in its execution, which can lead to the Olympic podium.

Ivan garcia

The diver He will compete in his third Olympic Games and he already knows what it is to hang a medal in this fair after obtaining silver in the London 2012 edition, where he participated in the synchronized platform with Germán Sánchez.

Iván García, who is 27 years old, boasts an extensive track record after having the silver medal at the 2015 Kazan World Championships, and with 19 medals (five golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes) in the World Series.

García will no longer be with Sánchez, a diver with whom he made a duet during two Olympic editions, now he will be paired with Randal Willars, with whom he recently won a silver medal in the synchronized diving modality, and the Olympic place, in the recent Copa del Tokyo world.

Daniel Corral

The mexican gymnast It will be in its third Olympic competition after having participated in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016. In the first edition, it took fifth place on the parallel bars.

Corral, who is 31 years old, already has seven participations in World Championships, and it was in the 2013 edition of Belgium where he obtained the bronze medal in the pommel horse.

The pass to Tokyo 2020 was obtained within the 2019 Stuttgart World Championships, and now for the Olympic joust the gymnast has the objective of being a minimum in the final in the apparatus that he best dominates.

In other international results, Daniel has a gold and a silver at the 2019 World Cup in Portugal, as well as a bronze at the World Cup in Germany in 2016.

Paola Espinosa

Tokyo 2020 will be the fifth Olympic Games for the diver, who in two editions managed to get on the podium: in Beijing 2008 with bronze on the individual platform, and silver in London 2012 on a synchronized platform with Alejandra Orozco.

The athlete will compete in Tokyo in the three-meter springboard category synchronized with Melany Hernández; together they achieved the Olympic place in this event after winning bronze at the 2019 Gwangju World Championships.

At 34 years of age, Paola will arrive at the fair with a robust record, made up of four medals (one gold and three bronzes) in World Championships, in addition to 24 medals (three golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes) in World Series, and three bronzes.

srgs

.