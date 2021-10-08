Who are the members of the “Sharjah Film Festival” jury?



Majid Al Ansari

The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth revealed the names of the members of the jury for the eighth session of the festival, which includes 13 artists and specialists who will evaluate more than 80 films from 38 countries that will be shown during the festival, which will be held (remotely) over 6 days from 10 to 15 October next. . Arab and foreign judges The jury for this session includes a number of artists, film directors, filmmakers and experts in media and photography, representing the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Syria, Italy and the United States of America. and emerging films, student-made films, short Gulf films, international short films, documentaries, animated films, and feature films. Criteria for Judging During the period of preparation for its new session, the festival received 1,334 films in 2020 and a total of 2,950 films this year, of which more than 80 films were nominated for screening at the festival, including films that were shown for the first time in the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East, including 6 feature films. In evaluating the films, the jury adopts a number of criteria and foundations, the most prominent of which are: the idea and purpose of the work, the technical criteria used in the implementation, the evaluation of the scenario, filming and directing, in addition to the elements of innovation and creativity in the work and presentation, the techniques used, and the organization. Student-Made Films Category The jury for the Student-Made Films category includes the independent Emirati filmmaker Hamad Saghran, who directed his 2008 film “The Sea That Dam” and won many awards and praises at the local and Arab levels, and the Bahraini photographer and video artist Mashael Al Saei. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Photography, Video and Media Arts from the Gallatin School of Individual Studies at New York University. Short Gulf Films Category The jury for the “Short Gulf Films” category consists of director / Dr. Khalid bin Abdul Rahim Al Zadjali, founder and president of the Muscat Film Festival 2001 – 2016 . The Kuwaiti artist and playwright Abdullah Al-Turkmani, who won 15 awards in the field of acting and theater and film directing, also participates in judging this category. International Short Films Category As for the International Short Films category, the jury includes Maryam bin Fahd, one of the young Emirati leaders with extensive media experience, and among the most prominent projects she has worked on is the “Arab Media Forum” and the “Arab Press Award”, in addition to the Italian side. Giulio Vita, co-founder of the La Guarimba Film Festival in Italy since 2013. Animated films category Animation films are judged by Emirati director and screenwriter Fadel Al Muhairi, who studied cinematic arts at the American University of Sharjah, and his film “One Night” The Best Narrative Film Award under the Student Competition category in the Emirates Film Competition in 2003, and Yousef Abdul-Amir Al-Baqshi, a plastic artist and animation film maker from Kuwait, his short films won several awards from Gulf and international festivals. Documentary category The jury includes the Documentary category, Chadian-American director and producer Bentley Brown, who has produced a number of acclaimed films, a PhD candidate in Critical Media Practices at the University of Colorado Boulder, and James Beachoy, Associate Professor in the College of Communication and Media Sciences at Zayed University in Dubai. , who is best known for presenting Nightline on DubaiEye 103.8 FM. In addition to his practice of writing and creating informative, educational and entertaining podcast content. Feature Films Category In the long fiction films category, the Syrian artist Abed Fahd, who achieved fame among the audience through his various dramatic roles, presented many works in which he embodied contemporary and historical personalities, and in 2009 he won the Murex d’Or award as the best actor Arabic. Participating in the judging of this category is Khaled Al-Rifai from Kuwait, and he is the CEO of All Over Group for Artistic Production. He graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and worked in directing and managing photography in several television programs.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi