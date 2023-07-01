“At the bottom there is room” made the leap from fiction to reality by announcing the official launch of Grupo 7, a cumbia orchestra that appeared in the series as a parody of the famous Grupo 5, and introduced the songs “La vecina”, “Serrucho”, ” You already lost” and “Damn”. Although in “AFHS” there are seven members with Erick Elera (Joel Gonzales) -formerly Jimmy (Jorge Guerra)-, the project is made up of six musicians: Marlon (Ian Portal Navarrete), Rocky (Gonzalo Valverde Bazán), Steven (Jesús Pérez Aguilar), Ernie (Fabián Zambrano) and the leader of the group, Franklin (Sebastián Ramos).

Group 7: who is who and what did they do?

Franklin (Sebastian Ramos)

Sebastián Ramos is 31 years old, he graduated in Theater from the Faculty of Performing Arts (Fares) of the PUCP. His theater credits include “Blood is a Woman” (2022), “All Shame All” (2022), “The Ranch of the Lost Children” (2019), “Little Heroes” (2018), “Become a Man” (2018) , among others; In addition, he directed and acted in the virtual play “Perro que ladra, gato que avanza” (2020). He is also part of the cast of the web series “pandemics” (2022) and starred in the video clip for “If it had been me” by Jairo Tafur. Currently, she has two plays on the billboard: “I was born to love you, the musical” and “Hamlet is dead.”

On Instagram, Sebastián Ramos has more than five thousand followers.

Marlon (Ian Portal Navarrete)

Ian Portal is 33 years old, he graduated from the Universidad Privada del Norte in Communication Sciences. He studied at the Escuela de Teatro de Lima and is part of the staff of the Directorate of Artistic Production and Academic Activities of the Escuela Nacional Superior de Arte Dramático. He gives acting workshops to children and young people in the “Good talents” project, together with Junior Silva and Fernando Bakovic.

He took the title of Mister Peru Cajamarca 2017 and also appeared in “La voz Perú”, but was not selected. He was part of the production of the film “Flora’s inheritance”, by Augusto Tamayo, with Paloma Yerovi and Diego Bertie in his last film appearance. He also acted in the short film “What time will not be able to erase” (2023).

On Instagram, Ian Portal has more than two thousand followers.

Rocky (Gonzalo Valverde Bazan)

Gonzalo Valverde Bazán is 28 years old and graduated from the acting training workshop of Abuelo Producciones, also from the Marketing career with a major in Integrated Communications from the San Ignacio de Loyola University (USIL). In addition to TV commercials, he has acted in the short films “The effect”, “The intruder”, “Urban portals” and “The underworld”.

On Instagram, Gonzalo has more than 1,800 followers.

Steven (Jesus Perez Aguilar)

Jesús Enrique Junior Pérez Aguilar is 30 and is a public accountant graduated from the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos. His passion for music and his singing skills led him to be part of Los 4 de la cumbia, in 2018. Later he launched his orchestra Swing del Norte and among his own songs are “Hoy quiero tomar” and “Your forbidden love.”

On Instagram, Jesús Pérez has more than 1,100 followers.

Ernie (Fabian Zambrano)

Fabián Zambrano, 22, is the youngest member of Grupo 7. He is the brother of singer Gaby Zambrano. He studied Musical Theater at D’Art and is a singing teacher at Doce Escuela. He continues his training as a theater actor at PUCP. He has made small appearances in the youth telenovela “Princesas” (2020) and in the series “Los Vilchez 2” (2020). He was also part of the theatrical musical comedy “Japan lives the experience” (2022) and participated in “The Big Star”.

On Instagram, Fabián Zambrano has almost 5,000 followers and is one of the most followed of the group on said social network.

William (Johnny Alonso)

Jhonny Alonso Cruz Noriega is 23 years old. He is the son of the singer Rosana Noriega, of the Noriega Brothers Orchestra. She studied Music Production at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) and, in 2020, she launched as a soloist with “Come with me” and “Mil años más”. The following year she ventured into urban music with “Apretao”.

On Instagram, Jhonny Alonso has more than 5,100 followers and is the most followed of the group.

