Serrano Heart It is one of the most recognized cumbia groups for its successful songs that have become anthems for several of its fans in Peru and even abroad.

Voices like those of Thamara Gómez and Estrella Torres, who together with the leader Yrma Guerrero and the remembered Edita Guerrero managed to consolidate their fame . However, each decided to break out as a solo artist.

Who are the singers of Corazón Serrano?

Currently, Corazón Serrano is made up of Lesly Aguila Cordova, Nickol Sinchi Urbano, Ana Lucia Urbina Zapata, Susana Alvarado Carmen Y Kiara Lozano. Along with the young promises of singing are also Yrma and Edwin Guerrerowho is the producer and musical director of the norteño group.

Due to the great reception of the public, Edwin announced in exclusive statements for La República that they long to appear at the National Stadium. “Yes, it is a dream. We are always thinking about it. When do we do it? It scares us. This is how we are, it’s a dream, it’s a challenge: playing, suddenly not, but filling it… that’s the real dream .(…) That’s when I start to cry (laughs). I think that the other year we are seeing it so that it is yes or yes, ”she said.

Corazón Serrano is a famous cumbia group. Photo: composition LR/ diffusion

Yrma Guerrero

Yrma Guerrero ventured into music when she was barely 12 years old and her relatives formed Corazón Serrano, which was initially called “The Guerrero Neira brothers”.

The 39-year-old singer has been the main voice since the beginning of the norteño group and is a fundamental part of the orchestra’s success.