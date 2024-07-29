Last Sunday, July 28, Venezuela held presidential elections marked by allegations of fraud and manipulation. The National Electoral Council (CNE), responsible for organizing and overseeing these elections, is made up of five chief judges. Of these, three are closely linked to Chavismo, while the other two were appointed by a highly weakened opposition that collaborates with the Venezuelan dictatorship. In addition, the CNE judges face several accusations and sanctions from international organizations such as the European Union, Human Rights Watch, the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC), and others. Learn who these judges are and their respective careers.

1. Elvis Amoroso

Affiliated with the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and former constituent

Who is it: Elvis Amoroso, 59, is a lawyer and economist. He was a member of parliament for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and was appointed Comptroller General of the Republic by the National Constituent Assembly in 2018. He is a fervent Chavista. Amoroso recently disqualified María Corina Machado, the most prominent opposition figure, from running for public office for 15 years.

Amoroso was sanctioned by the United States in 2017 by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), accused of undermining electoral processes and censoring the media. In May 2024, he rejected the temporary suspension of sanctions by the European Unionarguing that such action should benefit all Venezuelans and not just him, showing loyalty to Maduro.

Statements on the Electoral System: Elvis Amoroso vehemently defended the integrity of the Venezuelan electoral system. In statements, he stated that the voting system is “totally shielded” against any attempt at fraud or manipulation. According to him, all audits carried out were completely successful, with the presence of representatives from all political parties, which demonstrates the transparency of the process. Amoroso also proclaimed, in August 2023: “We are proud to have the most reliable electoral system in the world”, referring to the Venezuelan electoral system.

International Complaints: Amoroso has been mentioned in reports by Human Rights Watch and the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) for his role in weakening electoral transparency and in actions that undermined the credibility of the democratic system in Venezuela.

Rosalba Gil Pacheco

History of administrative irregularities

Who is it: Rosalba Gil Pacheco, who has served as secretary of the Chavista-majority National Assembly since January 2021, has been appointed president of the CNE’s Electoral Registration Commission. Gil was also Venezuela’s consul general in Boston.

In 2006, she was disqualified by the Comptroller General of the Republic for three years due to administrative irregularities while serving as secretary of the Metropolitan Cabildo of Caracas. Gil is the widow of former Chavista congressman Dario Vivas, who was also sanctioned by the Office for the Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC) in 2017. She is a historic Chavista.

International Complaints: Rosalba Gil was mentioned in investigations by Human Rights Watch and the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) for their involvement in questionable electoral processes and the lack of transparency in his previous roles.

3. Carlos Quintero

Engineer and military with international sanctions

Who is it: Carlos Quintero, a systems engineer and officer in the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), has a long career at the CNE since 2004. He was appointed vice president of the CNE in August 2023 as reported by Venezuelan newspaper The Patilla. Quintero was sanctioned by OFAC in 2017, accused of undermining electoral processes.

Statements on the Electoral System: Carlos Quintero stated that the electoral schedule was being strictly adhered to, highlighting that voting in Venezuela is electronic and that the scrutiny and tallying processes are fully automated, which would generate a chain of trust in the different political organizations.

International Complaints: Carlos Quintero is also the target of complaints from the European Union and Human Rights Watch, which point to his role in weakening transparency and equity in electoral processes in Venezuela.

4. Aime Nogal

Lawyer and figure of the collaborationist opposition

Who is it: Aime Nogal is a lawyer graduated from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), with a specialization in Constitutional Law and Electoral Processes. Nogal holds a degree in Constitutional Law, Electoral Processes, International Observation and Strategic Planning. She worked in the executive management of the Presidency for Directory Affairs and in the legal consultancy of the CNE, having had a distinguished career in the organization since 2005.

Nogal was a member of the opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), a center-left opposition party in Venezuela affiliated with the Socialist International that emerged from a split within Democratic Action. The fact that she is affiliated with an opposition party does not make her impartial. Aime Nogal has faced criticism from Human Rights Watch for her participation in a CNE that continues to be seen as heavily influenced by the Chavista government.

5. Juan Carlos Delpino

Associated with Democratic Action

Who is it: Juan Carlos Delpino, associated with the opposition Democratic Action party, was appointed as a substitute judge of the CNE in 2020 by the Supreme Court of Justice. Delpino held the position of general director of Political Participation of the CNE and has repeatedly denounced electoral favoritism on the part of the government, accusing it of using state media to promote campaign activities of the government. He is seen as the most independent figure of Chavismo within the CNE, but he was still appointed by the Democratic Action party, which is a social democratic party and affiliated with the Socialist International.