The singing and interpretation program “The Big Star” It had its debut on Saturday August 6 and it is the second time that Gisela Valcárcel presents realities of this type, since the first was in 2012 with “Operation Triumph”. This broadcast was short, but it is expected that “La gran Estrella” will be more successful, although the competition in the schedule is strong, since at the same time “La voz Perú” is broadcast in Latina, a program that has had seasons since 2013 in the country.

The presence of Sergio George stands out within the academy of the GV program, who came from Miami. On the other hand, the jury includes Michelle Alexander, Adolfo Aguilar and Morella Petrozzi. Apart from George, the coaching team is made up of Yahaira Plasencia, Michelle Soifer, Susan Ochoa and Ruby Palomino. It is known that one of the participants, Karla Zapata, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated.

Who are the jurors of “The Great Star”?

michelle alexander

The producer and owner of the filmmaker Del Barrio Producciones has audiovisual experience in telenovelas since at least 1985, when she served as executive producer of “Carmín.” She has executed journalistic programs for Beto Ortiz and César Hildebrandt, and also biographical miniseries such as “Dina Páucar: the fight for a dream”, “Magnolia Merino”, among several others. Currently, she is dedicated to making fiction for América Televisión.

Michelle Alexander is a prominent Peruvian producer. Photo: The Republic

Adolfo Aguilar

Remembered for his beginnings as a ‘polizonte’ together with Carlos Galdós on Plus TV (Movistar Plus), he was the host of programs such as “El Última Passenger” and “Yo soy”, in addition to having vast experience as an entertainer and actor.

Adolfo Aguilar explained why his age would determine his facet as a father. Photo: Composition LR/YouTube

Morella Petrozzi

Outstanding dancer, considered by many to be one of the best choreographers in Peru, alongside Pachi Valle Riestra. She has experience in musicals, theater, ballet and other genres. In recent years, she has served as a judge on game shows.

Morella Petrozzi is a dancer and choreographer. Photo: The Republic

Who are the coaches of “The Big Star”?

yahaira plasencia

Outstanding salsa singer who has captivated Latin America with her voice and with songs like “Y I Said No” and “I Know I Will Love You.” She is an icon of that genre on the current scene, along with Daniela Darcourt and Amy Gutiérrez, she has been praised by none other than Rubén Blades for her version of “La Singer”, a song originally performed by Héctor Lavoe. The young performer became known in 2015.

Yahaira Plasencia paid tribute to El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República

michelle sofier

Known by her followers as “La solcito” or “El bombón assassin”, Soifer began participating in competition realities in 2011, when the program “Combate” premiered. She then went on to “This is War”, where she finally gets recognition and fame.

Michelle Soifer is also a singer. Photo: Composition LR/Michelle Soifer/Instagram

Susan Ochoa

She became known in 2004 when she was a participant in “Superstar” and won first place in the contest. She was also in other reality shows such as “Road to Fame”, “Challenge and Fame”, “The Voice” and “The Artist of the Year”. In 2019 she obtained her highest achievement, by triumphing in the international competition of the Viña del Mar Festival with the song “Ya no más”, written by ‘El Viejo’ Rodríguez.

Susan Ochoa was one of the Peruvians who participated in the Viña del Mar Festival in 2019. Photo: Susan Ochoa/Instagram

Ruby Palomino

Winner of “La voz Perú” in 2014, she was the surprise when she beat the favorite of that time, Martín Tremolada, since she covered the song “Cholo soy” to the rhythm of pop. Palomino has shown to be a fan of the Peruvian band Uchpa, singing several of her songs, such as “Corazón feliz”. Her career has taken off in recent years and she is a benchmark of Andean pop.