After being silent for three days, Russian President Vladimir Putin had to surrender to the evidence and admit, this Monday, that the horrifying terrorist attack at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow, which left 144 dead and nearly 300 injured, was the work of radical Islamists.

The president, who has just been re-elected for a third six-year term, had avoided speaking out after the raid that included indiscriminate machine-gunning and beheadings among those arriving at the rock concert. The Russian leader sought to implicate the Ukrainian government and its Western allies in what happened, but in the end he could barely suggest that the attackers intended to escape to Ukraine.

Share Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses citizens following the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Photo:EFE

Blaming that country was the easy expedient to maintain the cohesion of public opinion, and avoid debate about the serious failures of the Kremlin's intelligence services, which a few hours before the attack disregarded the risks of Islamist terrorism. The United States embassy in Moscow had shared with the Russian government, in days prior to the attack, detailed information obtained by Washington's intelligence services on the imminence of a major terrorist attack.

“The document,” a Western security source in Paris told EL TIEMPO, “was so complete that it included data such as that the attack could have occurred in a concert hall, and also identified the origin of the terrorists.” But Putin and his security services disregarded the alert, focused as they are – adds the source – “on Ukraine, and on the monitoring and persecution of opponents.”

As Cyril Gelibter, a doctor in the history of diplomacy and an expert on Russian security, recalled in statements to the Parisian newspaper The Figaro“in his speech at the FSB college (the entity that succeeded the KGB), on March 19 (three days before the attack), Putin did not mention the terrorist threat except to relate it to the war in Ukraine and Western secret services. ”.

Russia's Crocus City Hall on fire. Photo:EPA Share

Not a word about the Islamic State (Isis), much less about its Isis-K arm, which has been operating for several years in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, India and Russia, and which has thousands of followers in the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan, in central Asia.

Besides, Isis-K is at war against the Taliban government of Afghanistan – close to the Kremlin -, and on September 5, 2022, it claimed responsibility for an attack against the Russian embassy in Kabul, which left six dead, including two Russian consular officials. The threat moved to Russian territory some time ago: on March 7, two weeks before the attack on the concert hall, the FSB said it had prevented an Isis-K assault on a synagogue in Moscow.

What is Isis-K?

He Islamic State (Isis) has extended its influence far beyond the Middle East where it began its actions 20 years ago, under the leadership of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an Iraqi terrorist trained in the ranks of Al-Qaeda, the group that demolished the twin towers in New York in 2001.

Christian cultures are in the crosshairs of Isis, from the United States and Europe to Orthodox Russia

At that time, Isis and Al-Qaeda were a single organization in Iraq. There they fought the government established after the second invasion carried out by the military coalition led by the United States, which led to the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

Baghdadi proclaimed himself caliph and broke with Al-Qaeda in 2014. During those years and in the midst of the civil war in Syria, he came to dominate a good portion of the country, before losing almost all the ground gained at the hands of the Assad government. which had extensive support from the Russian aviation that mercilessly bombed the Isis bases. Baghdadi was killed in October 2019, in a US special commando operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, and was replaced by Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi.

One of those suspected of having participated in the attack on a concert hall in which 137 people died. Photo:AFP Share

After the defeats in Syria, Isis became “an organization with as many heads as a hydra,” in the words of the intelligence source consulted by EL TIEMPO in Paris.

Also known by the name Daesh – which its members consider derogatory – Isis has multiplied its actions in central and western Africa which, in addition to its terrorist attacks, include the subjection of women – both girls and adults – to the designs of the bosses. According to numerous intelligence reports and NGO complaints, Isis leaders systematically mutilate and rape them.

Several governments in central and western Africa hired the services of the Wagner group, pro-Putin Russian mercenaries who claim to be in the area to combat Isis, but who in reality concentrate their actions against the civilian population who, due to armed pressure or conviction , collaborates with Islamic terrorists.

But Isis is also present in Afghanistan, where it fights the Taliban government supported by Moscow, as well as carrying out actions in Central and South Asia, in Pakistan and India, as well as in Tajikistan, where it acts against the regime of President Emomali. Rahmon, Putin's great ally. Rahmon has been in power for 30 years and has unleashed successive waves of repression against Islamists.

A suspect in the shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Photo:EFE Share

Why do they add the letter 'k' to Isis?

In Central Asia, the terrorist group is known as Isis-K. The letter K added to Isis's name is because the group operates in a region formerly known as Korasan (or Khorasan) that covers what is now eastern Iran, and parts of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

After the defeats in Syria, Isis multiplied and today has 'as many heads as a hydra'

Many young Islamists from Tajikistan joined Isis to fight in Syria. Those who survived returned to their country and, according to British intelligence reports, several dozen of them have now joined Isis-K, where they contributed to cementing anger against Putin and his government. The attackers of the concert hall in Moscow seem to have come from that nucleus.

“There is no room for surprises regarding the roots of Isis's hatred of the Kremlin,” a European Union diplomatic source said in a talk with foreign journalists in Paris this week, “because if we look at things as a whole, the “Russians have been helping the regimes fighting and repressing the Islamic State, both in the countries of central and west Africa, from Sudan to Mali, as well as in Syria, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the Caucasus.”

Russians gathered at Crocus Hall City to pay tribute to the dead. Photo:Getty Images Share

Isis, a global ambition

In the minds of the radical Isis terrorists, Christian cultures are their greatest enemies, which includes the United States and its European allies as well as Orthodox Russia. As Eric Delbecque, an expert on French internal security, explained yesterday, these terrorists “consider Russia as just another piece of the Christian West.”

And although these days the group's sights seem directed towards Putin, both in Washington and in Paris, London and other European capitals, The intelligence services know that Islamic State terrorists can attack anywhere in Europe or the United States.

“This scenario returns Russia to the Western camp against which that country believes it is at war,” an editorial in The Figaro. He added that Putin would like to maintain his speech that his only enemy is “the anti-Russian West and its armed wing, the Ukrainian regime…”. But, the editorial writer notes, “the head of the Kremlin is going to have to make a decision (…): stay in this phantasmagoria or accept the more complex reality, in which Moscow is placed on the same cartel as New York or Paris.” .

That Isis's sights are now directed at Moscow does not mean that the United States and Europe can rest assured

What is difficult for Putin to understand, for President Joe Biden and his team of international analysts, as well as for his European allies, the film is clear: Isis is on the offensive and not only against the Kremlin, so the The risk of attacks is now quite high in all these countries.

On Sunday, in France, at the end of a meeting of the Defense and Security Council, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that the anti-terrorist alert had been raised to the third level, known as an “attack emergency”, when in recent months It had remained at grade two, “reinforced security – risk of attack.”

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron Photo:EFE Share

Security officials in Western capitals think Isis leaders have felt that the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have taken away their prominence.and they are determined to recover it and occupy a large space, with the threat of terror and with large-scale actions.

An analysis of the New York Times This Monday, he defined Isis' plans as “a global ambition” that targets Putin's Russia as well as Western countries.

General Michael E. Kurilla, head of the United States military Central Command, spoke last Thursday, the day of the attack, before a committee of the House of Representatives in Washington. There he warned that Isis-K “has the ability to attack US and Western interests abroad, in the next six months, with little or no warning.” Hopefully, unlike what Putin did by disregarding the warnings, Western governments will prepare and be able to avoid new bloodshed.

MAURICIO VARGAS – EL TIEMPO ANALYST – mvargaslina@hotmail / Instagram @mvargaslinares

