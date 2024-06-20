This Thursday, June 20, the Copa América United States 2024. The opening match will be between Argentina and Canada. The best players on the continent will be in competition in the 48th edition of the competition, but several World football figures will be conspicuous by their absence.

The 2024 Copa América will be contested by 16 teams from Conmebol and Concacaf, distributed into four groups. The tournament will begin today and will end on July 14.

Leo Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, is the main figure of the Cup. The Inter Miami player could be burning the last cartridges with his team, but he is the star protagonist of the contest.

It could also be the last drink for the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, the Chilean Alexis Sánchez and the Argentine Ángel Di María.

For the Chilean Arturo Vidal and the Colombian Radamel Falcao García it could have been the last Copa América, but they were not even called up to what would surely have been the goodbye tournament.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo also did not mention another experienced coffee grower: the winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, 36 years old.

The 9 of the Colombian National Team will not be in the next games due to an injury. Photo:AFP Share

Marcelo Martins Moreno, Bolivia’s historic striker (31 goals), and the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, 37 years old, they will not be in the cup either. The 36-year-old Bolivian hung up his boots in December and the Uruguayan, La Celeste’s second scorer (58), announced his international retirement in May.

Photo:EFE Share

The fierce defender Gary Medel (36 years old), Boca Juniors’ brand new signing, was not called up by Ricardo Gareca.

*With information from EFE

