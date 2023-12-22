Houthis, this is who the rebels friendly with Iran are who threaten Israeli ships. The portrait

Tension is rising in the Red Sea after continued rocket launches and drone attacks by the Houthis, Yemeni Shiites whose rise to power coincided with the civil war in Yemen. A conflict that lasted eight years in one of the poorest countries in the world, a humanitarian crisis according to the UN of 'extreme gravity' from which a movement emerged that launched the own rallying cry in the Middle East: “death to America, death to Israel and victory to Islam”.



In response to the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Houthis they are in fact attacking Israeli settlements and cities with drones and rockets which not only threaten civilians, but also maritime connections entering and exiting the Red Sea.

Houthis, this is the origin of the movement

The Houthis represent the Shiite component of Yemen and are based on the Zaidi school, known for being the closest to the Sunni Islamic doctrine followed by the rest of the country. Abdulmalik al Houthi, born in 1979, is considered the ideologist of the paramilitary and political movement born in the 90s in the city of Sada. Heir to the great clan that owned the province that gave its name to the movement, Abdulmalik relaunched the Zaidi doctrine, making it a unifying element of the political and military movement.

The Houthis have always claimed their different religious roots and carried out acts of resistance, often violent, towards the Sunni central government. A guerrilla war that has never subsided, which has allowed control over some provinces of the country to be consolidated and allowed the militias to reach the border with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis' big break came in 2011, when the 'Arab Spring arrives in Yemen and the street protests against then president Ali Abdullah Saleh gave strength to the political aspirations of the Shiites. The Houthi militias intensify their attacks and starting from 2011 the real rise to control of the complicated Yemeni territory begins, which culminates with the attack on the capital Sanaa on 19 September 2014. After two days of fighting the Shiite militias will take control of the strategic points and government buildings, Abdulmalik announces that “the popular revolution is accomplished” and imprisons the head of state Abdurabbu Mansur Hadi. The latter then managed to escape from prison in Aden, which in the meantime had been named the new capital.

Meanwhile, the Houthi militias are becoming increasingly stronger, recruiting new men and taking possession of the military arsenal of the official army. Decisive steps that allowed the Shiites to take control of a large part of the north of the country, of the capital and several strategic centers, including Sada, Zemar, Beyda, Ibb, Rayme and Amran, but above all Hodeidah, a port center on the coasts of the Red from which the missiles that threaten passing ships launch. A very rapid rise to power, a transition that in less than 20 years led a provincial clan to organize armed militias and control a large part of the country which would not have been possible without the support of Iran.

This, together with the Shiite advance to its borders, are the main factors that pushed Saudi Arabia to intervene in the conflict in 2015. Riyadh brought together a coalition of Gulf countries which, with US consent, bombed Yemen to support the Sunni government deposed and driven out of the capital. After 8 years of bombing, the Saudi government and the Houthis have recently started talking again and the air strikes have stopped.

Houthis, the relationship with Iran and the USA

Considered close allies of Iran, the Houthis have ended up on the list of terrorist organizations of the White House shortly before the passing of the baton from Donald Trump to current president Joe Biden. Despite the change of president, the USA continues to consider it a terrorist organization. According to Washington, the link with Iran, on which Saudi Arabia has always insisted, is moving forward and the ayatollah regime is now apparently providing rockets, missiles and drones to support attacks in the Red Sea. “Iran should stop supporting attacks on commercial shipping,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on December 18. He always sends the accusations back to the sender, both from Tehran and from the Houthis themselves who repeat that they have developed their arsenal independently.

According to several research institutes they would appear in the military inventory ballistic missiles capable of hitting 1600 km away and reaching Israel. The Houthis have developed military technologies based on the model of their friend Iran and can thus count on Its Tofan, Borkan and Quds type rockets, designed in the Islamic Republic which in some cases can hit up to 2 thousand kilometers from the launch base. The drones are also developed based on Iranian kamikaze drone technology. Last September, for the first time, the Houthis used anti-aircraft batteries with Barq-2 rockets, torpedoes capable of hitting underwater, Mig-29 war jets and combat helicopters.

In attacks in recent weeks the militiamen have also used motorboats equipped with heavy artillery. Both Turkish and Western sources report that the Houthis can count on 100,000 militiamen organized into troops equipped with heavy artillery and capable of moving with jeeps in the difficult territory of the Arabian Peninsula. From 2015 to 2022, dozens of rocket and drone attacks had hit infrastructure in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Relentless attacks, which advised the two very rich Sunni neighbors to sit at the table with the Shiite militiamen, who started from a remote province of one of the poorest countries in the world.

