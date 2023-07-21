He is the youth player who provokes the most enthusiasm in the Barcelona fans. He already enjoyed some minutes at the end of last season and is not a stranger to being called up by Xavi. A lot is expected of him and now he has a great opportunity to show his level.

Marc Casadó • FC Barcelona Youth A vs Bayern München • 09/14/2021 pic.twitter.com/PpqDHWhJk3 — Masia Gems (@BarcaGems) September 14, 2021

He made his debut with the first team in the Champions League victory against Viktoria Pilsen last season, and the one who could fill the gap left by Sergio Busquets. The arrival of Oriol Romeu leaves him a small opportunity to remain with the first team and he cannot miss any opportunity. He is the only one of the 8 who was already part of the team in the previous preseason.

Taking advantage of the casualties suffered by Barcelona against Mallorca, Estanis Pedrola made his debut with the first team last season. Last year he played 30 games with Barcelona Atletic and scored 9 goals.

Official. Barcelona have completed the agreement to extend 2004-born Ángel Alarcón’s contract until June 2025 🔵🔴 #FCB The new deal will also include release clause worth €400m. pic.twitter.com/5rkHbu40W5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Another youth player who already has experience in the first team. Ángel Alarcón made his debut in the Copa del Rey against Ceuta. At 19 years old, he already has 5 appearances with the senior team and a lot is expected of him in the future.

Unai Hernández FC Barcelona debut vs Vissel Kobe | 06/06/2023pic.twitter.com/fWvLQfRzEG — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) June 6, 2023

At the moment he has not played a minute with the first team, but it is expected that he will have minutes in the coming days. The 18-year-old has trained with Xavi’s men once, but he lacks a lot of experience at the highest level.

“La Bicha” who comes, at the age of 19, to Linares Deportivo.

Fermin Lopez vs Benfica U19 – UEFA Youth League (11/23/21). 2021 2022 Season highlights skills goals assists with Barcelona B. https://t.co/R5GHWsL6mK pic.twitter.com/f1H9f3p6UB — Miguel Angel De la Camara (@MiguelDlaCamara) August 17, 2022

Fermín has been playing since the 2016/17 season with the lower categories of FC Barcelona, ​​and his loan with Deportivo Linares this year has earned him a call-up for the first team’s American tour.

He is only 17 years old, but great things are expected from Pau Prim. The pivot is called to take over from Sergio Busquets, or so FC Barcelona hopes, and he has already been called up by Xavi several times to train with the first team.

He has just arrived at FC Barcelona, ​​but Xavi has already taken an interest in him and is traveling with the first team to the United States. Mikayil Faye is a defender who shows a lot of physical strength and power, although he will have to work on tactical and technical aspects.