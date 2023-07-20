Fran González (18 – GK) has been one of La Fábrica’s best signings last summer. Playing with the Juvenil B (U18), he showed why the club went looking for him at Cultural Leonesa. Fran is a physically imposing goalkeeper, with a great height and stature. Standing at almost 200cm,… pic.twitter.com/0Hs6qrjlr6

— Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) July 18, 2023