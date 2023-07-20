Real Madrid begins the preseason this coming Monday against Milan, and as every year, the homegrown players who have stood out the most in both Castilla and Juvenil A have the prize of traveling with the first team and being able to have a few minutes in these preparation games. Below we show you the three players that Carlo Ancelotti has trusted, which does not include Álvaro Rodríguez, the striker with whom it was speculated that he would form part of the first team.
At the moment it is considered the greatest pearl in La Fábrica. He is a footballer who plays in the last third of the field and despite the fact that he needs to mature in decision-making because he is a very young footballer, he does almost everything well. Toni Kroos was impressed with him when he saw him train with the first team and declared that he is a footballer who does practically everything well. Of course, it is very difficult for him to stay in the first team due to the overbooking in the midfield, let’s remember that Ceballos has not gone to the preseason because he is recovering from his injury and is taking his place. It is expected that he will occupy the role that Arribas has vacated at Castilla.
Ancelotti has decided to take two goalkeepers from the quarry to the preseason in addition to Courtois and Lunin. He is a footballer who has been with the club since 2014, he has gone through almost all the categories and has a lot of projection. He has played this year in the Youth League with Juvenil A of Real Madrid.
Recently arrived from Cultural Leonesa, he is a goalkeeper with a lot of projection. Born in 2005, he has played in Juvenil B and is a footballer who stands out for his great height, 2 meters.
