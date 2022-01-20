According to Forbes, the only female YouTube content creator in the Top 10 is a 7-year-old girl named Nastya, who on her channel “Like Nastya” reports daily activities in her life. The highest-paid YouTuber is Mister Beast, a 23-year-old who earned 293 million reais in 2021.

Nastya, the stage name of a seven-year-old girl who has the Like Nastya channel, is on the list of the highest paid youtubers in the world, released on Tuesday (18) by Forbes magazine, where she appears as the only woman.

+ Baby Shark reaches historic milestone of 10 billion views on YouTube

This list is topped, unsurprisingly, by 23-year-old Mister Beast, who last year earned $54 million thanks to the 10 billion views his videos had in 2021.

This youtuber does extravaganzas like spending 50 hours buried alive or offering $10,000 to anyone who dares to step into a bathtub full of snakes. With 90 million followers on his channel, Mister Beast (Jimmy Donaldson, real name) has doubled his profits in the last year thanks to operations like naming a hamburger (Mister Beast Burger), which is in 1,600 restaurants in the United States and already sold five million units.

Jake Paul, with 45 million dollars earned (about 244 million reais), Markiplier (38 million dollars, about 206 million reais) and the duo Rhett and Link (30 million dollars, about 163 million reais ) follow in the ranking.

But in this list, dominated by white adult men, two children stand out in the top ten positions, one of them is Ryan Kaji, 10 years old, with 31 million followers and who made 27 million gains (about 146 million reais) thanks to , among other things, the promotion of clothes and products that they sell in big stores.

The most striking phenomenon is Nastya, the sixth highest paid youtuber, a seven-year-old girl who emigrated from Russia with her parents and who has already reached 87.5 million subscribers on her channel, where she reports daily activities in her life and which allowed already earn 28 million dollars (152 million reais). One of the most watched videos on her channel “Like Nastya”, on the social network YouTube, is a meeting with several friends where they decorate Halloween cakes. This kid seems to be on good advice and last year he sold the rights to his older videos to the company Spotter, but he reserved the rights to those he produced next. Nastya has also created her own brand of clothing and personalized products.

According to Forbes magazine, youtubers made a total of 300 million dollars (about 1.6 billion reais) in 2021, 40% more than last year, which means a new maximum.

In Brazil, there are several channels that have more than 20 million subscribers. According to data from the Social Blade platform, the Kondzilla channel has 65.2 million subscribers, with more than 35 billion views. The estimated monthly earnings of the music producer, on the platform, according to the website, can reach US$ 495 thousand, about R$ 2.7 million.

Approximately half of youtubers’ profits come from advertising associated with the videos they produce, but several are already involved in their own businesses, which allow them to multiply their income exponentially.

