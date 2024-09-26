In recent months, Israel dealt a series of harsh blows to the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah by eliminating several of its senior commanders, which considerably weakened the military structure of this pro-Iranian Shiite militia.

These are the main Hezbollah figures who have been targeted by Israel since cross-border clashes began almost a year ago, when the Lebanese group opened a front in support of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Fuad Shukr

The military leader of Hezbollah, killed on July 30 in a bombing in the southern suburbs of Beirut, was one of the most important targets killed in an attack attributed to Israel.

This shadowy man, one of the founders of Hezbollah and right-hand man of the movement’s leader Hasan Nasrallahplayed “a leading role in Hezbollah’s operations against Israel from southern Lebanon,” according to a source close to the powerful Lebanese group.

According to Israel, Shukr was responsible for an attack that killed 12 children and adolescents on July 27 in the Syrian Golan Heights area occupied and annexed by Israel. Hezbollah denied any involvement and vowed to avenge the death of its military chief.

In a statement released after his death, Hezbollah paid tribute to “a great figure of the resistance” and Hasan Nasrallah declared that they had been in daily contact since the opening of the front against Israel.

Ibrahim Aqil

Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah’s feared elite Al-Radwan unit – which he founded in 2008 – was killed on September 20 along with 15 other members of this force in a bombing attack on a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli attack killed a total of 55 people, including civilians, according to Lebanese authorities.

Considered a “terrorist” by the US State Department, Aqil was wanted by Washington for his involvement in the bloody anti-American attacks in the Lebanese capital in 1983.

Ali Karake

Ali Karake, considered Hezbollah’s number three soldier, was the target of an Israeli attack on September 23 in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to a source close to the Lebanese militia.

However, Hezbollah claimed a few hours later that the commander had escaped the attack, that he was “fine” and in a “safe place.”

Ibrahim Kobeisi

Ibrahim Kobeisi was killed on September 24 in an Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut.

According to the Israeli army, Kobeisi, who commanded several units, including a precision-guided missile unit, was targeted along with other commanders of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile force.

“Kobeisi was an important source of missile knowledge and maintained close relations with Hezbollah’s senior military leadership,” according to the Israeli military.

Ibrahim Kobeisi joined the movement in 1982 and held various military positionsamong them the head of the Badr unit, responsible for one of Hezbollah’s three areas of operations in southern Lebanon, according to the Islamist group.

Mohamed Srur

Israel claimed on September 26 that it killed the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, Mohamed Srur, in a bombing raid in Beirut.

The Lebanese militia later confirmed his death.

Among other prominent Hezbollah figures, Wisam Tawil, a commander of the elite Radwan unit, was killed in January in an Israeli attack on his vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Two of the three commanders of the southern Lebanese sectors were also killed: Mohamed Naser and Taleb Abdullah.