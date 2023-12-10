The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and its designated Chancellor, Diana Mondino, They lived their most international day this weekend when they received to the guests at the presidential inauguration that takes place this Sunday in Buenos Aires.

The San Martín Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, It became the scene of several high-level meetings.

With the arrival for the inauguration of different international representations, both the official ones and those invited by his formation, La Libertad Avanza, the agenda of the libertarian economist moved for a good part of the day of the Hotel Libertadorwhere he has lived for two months and has his work office, to the Chancellery.

Philip VI, king of Spain

Without a doubt, one of the most notable was the one he had with King Felipe VI of Spain, a country that has its most important community abroad in Argentina, with a presence of half a million of the 2.5 million Spaniards who live abroad.

In a meeting that was described as “very pleasant” by both parties, the Spanish monarch and the Argentine president-elect talked about the bilateral relationship and the numerous interests that Spanish companies have in the South American country.

Shortly before the arrival of Felipe VI, Milei explained to the Spanish press stationed at the entrance that they would talk “about the situation in Argentina and Spain and the ties that unite us and try to deepen them.”

United States Delegation

Milei also met at the Foreign Ministry with the delegation of USAheaded by the secretary of the Department of Energy of that country, Jennifer Granholm, and made up of the Undersecretary for Transportation Policy, Carlos Monje; the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs of the Department of Energy, Andrew E. Light, and the Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere of the Security Council White House National, Juan Gonzálezin addition to the ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley.

Volodymyr Zelensky

The presidency of Ukraine confirmed this Saturday in a statement that Volodimir Zelensky will be present at Milei’s inauguration.

“En route to Argentina to participate in the inauguration of president-elect Javier Milei, Volodimir Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, José Ulisses Correia e Silva,” said the presidency of the former Soviet republic confronted with a Russian military invasion. .

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jair Bolsonaro

The former Brazilian ruleror Jair Bolsonarowho traveled to Buenos Aires the day before, accompanied by his son Eduardo, a deputy and person very close to Milei, and about 30 legislators and governors, visited the president-elect at the Hotel Libertador, where the libertarian economist has his work office. for about two months now.

They remained there for an hour, during which both leaders were able to talk about the situation in Argentina, which, according to the former president upon leaving, “is worse than Brazil.”

Jair Bolsonaro and Javier MIlei.

Santiago Peña, president of Paraguay

In addition, Santiago Peña arrived in Buenos Airesthe president of Paraguay since August 15, when he took over as successor to Mario Abdo Benitez.

The Colorado Party politician (right) also met with former Argentine President Macri, with whom he spoke, as he explained on the social network X (formerly Twitter), about the “economic and political challenges in the region, as well as the importance of face these challenges together, putting people’s well-being first.

*With AFP and Efe