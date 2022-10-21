The years of war of ‘The Dance of Dragons’ marked the beginning of the decline of the Targaryen house when its power was at the height, not only because of the number of descendants and potential heirs, but also because of the number of dragons they owned, 20 in total between the two sides. ‘The house of the dragon’ collects these events. But who were the blacks and who were the greens? Here are some keys to placing the pieces on the game board that will make ‘A Dance with Dragons’ the most spectacular conflict in Westeros.

Why black and green?



In the chapter ‘Driftmark’ Rhaenyra speaks with Daemon and refers to Alicent and her supporters as ‘the green ones’. This is the first direct reference to that denomination in the series. In the six previous episodes this term is never pronounced, although a direct reference to the reason for that name is made with the color of Alicent’s dress at the welcoming banquet of Rhaenyra’s wedding with Laenor. Green is a color of war for the Hightower as in Antigua, the seat of their home, the fire in the city tower turns that color when it calls for bannermen.

Rhaneyra and Alicent at the Last Supper. /



Presumably, in ‘The house of the dragon’ they wanted to leave that moment as a key in which green is defined for the supporters of Alicent and his son Aegon. However, it is never explained why blacks are called that. In the books, there is a moment that has not been transferred to the screen. King Viserys and Queen Alicent celebrate their five years of marriage with a tournament in King’s Landing and, during a banquet in those celebrations, Rhaenyra shows up dressed in red and black, the colors of her house, while Alicent goes, indeed, dressed in green From that moment on, both at court and among the people, one and the other were called the blacks (the red is omitted) and the greens. The series plays with these colors to define the two sides and almost from chapter one, one and the other wear their corporate color.

Who are the blacks and who are the greens?



During the story some filias change sides but others remain regardless of the ups and downs of the war. With Rhaenyra (the blacks) are aligned her uncle and husband Daemon and of course Rhaeryra’s children with the head of the city guard, Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey; Daemon’s daughters with Laena, Baela and Rhaena; as well as the children that Rhaenyra and Daemon will have in common: Aegon (yes, another one) and Viserys.

Rhaenyra and Daemon. /



The Strongs, at least Harwin and the Hand, sided with the heiress during the reign of her father Viserys. Later, with the war already underway, Rhaenyra’s advisors would become known as the Black Council. Most notable: Corlys Velaryon, Mano, Baltimos Celtigar, Currency Advisor, Misarya, Rumor Advisor, and Grand Maester Gerardys. The Velaryon family stands by Rhaenyra’s side, so the heiress has the largest fleet in Westeros at her service.

On the part of the greens and advocates of Aegon becoming Aegon II is, of course, the entire Hightower house: Alicent, her father Otto, the lord of Oldtown, Jover, and all the other sons, nephews, and cousins. On this same side are all Alicent’s children by Viserys: Aegon, Halaena, and Aemond as well as Aegon and Helaena’s children: Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor.

In addition to Otto Hightower himself, the Privy Council includes Criston Cole, Capital of the Kingsguard, Tyland Lannister, Naval Councillor, Jasper Wylde, Councilor of Edicts, Larys Strong, Councilor of Rumours, and Grand Maester Orwyle.

Aegon, after being crowned. /



As for the houses of Westeros, it is really difficult to specify the number that pointed to green or black since, on occasions, loyalties changed according to the development of the conflict, and others, like the Freys, played both sides. It is estimated that more than fifty houses supported the blacks while nearly forty sided with Aegon.

And it is that in this civil war even the White Guard is divided into blacks and greens. In ‘The House of the Dragon’ they do not give prominence to the guards beyond Criston Cole, who was their Lord Commander when the conflict broke out and Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk, twin brothers and each one loyal to a part.

What role do dragons play?



For this war the dragons are as important or more than the bannermen or the noble houses. Keep in mind that having a dragon is not a guarantee of entering combat since it takes years to reach a sufficient size to be able to take place.

In age to participate in the war they are on the part of the green Vhagar with Aemond, Fuegoensol or Solar Fire (according to translations) with Aegon, Firedream with Haelaena. And on the black side Syrax with Rhaena, Caraxes with Daemon, Meleys ‘the red queen’ with Rhaena, Lunar Dancer or Lunar Dancer (according to translations) with Baela, Vermax (Jacaerys) and Bruma who finds himself without a rider after the escape of Laenor to ‘sell oranges’ in Essos.

Above all, it should be noted that they still have a long way to go to dance, the blacks, the greens and the dragons.