In the aftermath of Emmanuel Macron’s new announcements to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, is the guest of the France 2 program “It’s your turn to speak”. From the stadium Orange Velodrome de Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), he will speak live, Thursday, October 15, from 9:05 p.m., on the health crisis and its economic consequences.

>> Covid-19: watch live “You have the floor”

The Minister of Health, who will be interviewed by journalists Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto, will also answer questions from French people representing civil society. These citizens will also debate with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, member of the fourth constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône and president of the La France Insoumise group. Here is who these French people are and on what themes they will question Olivier Véran.

Thomas Cuisset East professor of interventional cardiology at the Timone hospital in Marseille. He comes to take stock of the health situation in his hospital and explain the postponements of operations in his department.

Assia Messaoudi East freelance nurse. She wants to speak out on the exhaustion of caregivers and the great precariousness of her patients. She will be accompanied by one of her colleagues, Haizia Moulai.

Marie-Josée Tardy East craftsman-taxi. She comes to talk about the difficulties encountered because of the Covid-19 and the mistrust that the management of the crisis inspires in her.

Delphine Roux East restaurateur in the Chez Madie establishment, in the Old Port of Marseille. She wishes to warn about the too restrictive nature of health measures for professionals in her sector.

Nicolas Suzanne East boss of a foundry. He comes to defend companies made in France, very weakened by the health crisis.