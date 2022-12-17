Argentina and France will face each other this Sunday for the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in what will be one of the most exciting matches of recent times, taking into account that it is perhaps the last great opportunity for Lionel Andrés Messi to become champion. in this tournament.
Next, we will review the statements of the main soccer legends who have taken a microphone, reviewing their respective forecasts and wishes for this match. Let’s go there.
“Why do you ask me that? I go for Messi and then automatically for Argentina. Why wouldn’t I want Messi to win?” said the Brazilian legend. “If Brazil isn’t there, I’ll go for Messi. He is having a great World Cup. After losing the first match, Argentina and he were harshly criticized and they gave it out of the World Cup. Then suddenly he took control and responsibility. Like he said ‘leave it to me’ and forced himself to improve his National Team. And he did it.”
“I would love for Mbappé to score a goal, for Messi to score another goal and for Argentina to win 2-1,” said the star who knew how to be a soldier at Milan.
“What I have seen in the last game was incredible. Messi has returned to being Messi with Croatia and he deserves to turn around”, said the renowned coach.
“How do I see the Messi-Mbappé duel? They are two impressive cracks, but I go for Messi ”, said the Uruguayan star, a South American who logically leans towards his Argentine brothers.
“Being a FIFA man, it’s not right for me to say who I’d like to see win, but it’s true that if it’s given to Messi it’s going to be very good,” said the Brazilian star.
“I don’t have a special favouritism, but Messi’s is incredible. Years go by and if you give him a minute, he wins the match. I’m going for him,” says the former Spanish goalkeeper.
“Both have very good teams, there is no doubt. But Argentina has him. There can be no happier things than enjoying Messi. I hope he gets it.”
#football #stars #rooting #World #Cup #final #Argentina #France
Leave a Reply