They are the players who were in Inter Y Milan. With the arrival of Çalhanoglu to Inter, leaving AC Milan and passing directly to his eternal rival, the list of players who passed through both institutions grew. Who is it?
After playing in Barcelona, Inter bought the Brazilian in 1997. He emerged as UEFA Cup champion and later suffered two knee injuries that interrupted his career. Later, after playing for Real Madrid, he signed for Milan. There his stage was forgettable.
He came to Inter in 2006, scoring 66 goals in three seasons. He won three Scudettos, and then went to Barcelona. After a mediocre stint at LaLiga, he returned to Italy but to play in Milan. There he won Serie A and then went to PSG to return to Rossonero in the 2019/20 season.
He played for Inter in 2002, he didn’t have many chances and in 2003 he went to Chelsea. Then, in the 2004/05 season, the Argentine went to Milan and there he managed to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League (which he lost to Liverpool). In 2006 he returned to Inter and won two Serie A titles.
He arrived in Milan in mid-1995 from Juventus. Playing two seasons, scoring 19 goals and participating in 67 games, Baggio went to Bologna and in 1998 was bought by Inter. There he spent two years, scored 17 goals and was relegated by his fight with Marcelo Lippi, DT of Neroazzurro.
In 1998 he signed with Inter. He did not have a great step there and he went on loan to different teams, however the most surprising thing would come later: in 2001 he left Neroazzurro and directly went to Milan. There he was a figure, scoring 41 goals in 400 games, and winning four titles.
He made his Serie A debut with Inter, despite the fact that he always admitted that he was a Milan fan. After three seasons in Manchester City, Balotelli went to the Rossonero. He didn’t get any titles there.
From 1999 to 2005, the forward played for Inter, scoring 123 goals in 190 games. Then, after conflicts with the leadership, Vieri went non-stop to Milan. There he played 14 games and scored two goals.
In 2000 he left Real Madrid to play for Inter. There he played 93 games, scored 14 goals and won no titles. In 2003, and directly, he went to Milan. There he played ten seasons and won a dozen titles. Among them are two Champions League.
