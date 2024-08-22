Italian authorities recovered a fifth body on Thursday morning from inside the sailboat that sank on Monday off the coast of Sicily (southern Italy) and are now trying to find the last of the six missing in the tragedy.

Firefighters’ divers managed to extract the body of the fifth of the six missing from the water, According to sources from the operation who confirmed it to the Efe agency, he was taken to the port of the town of Porticello.

It was later confirmed that it was the body of British tycoon Mike Lynch, nicknamed the ‘British Bill Gates’. His body had already been located on Wednesday afternoon inside the wreckage of the boat, which lies 50 metres deep on the Sicilian seabed, but it could not be recovered as night fell and the search was called off.

The Italian authorities are currently keeping silent. But the Italian press claimed that it was Lynch, without specifying their sources. The coastguard later assured the AFP agency that they had already removed the bodies of all the male victims, thus confirming the death of the tycoon.

The only body of a woman remains among the wreckage, the sixth of the people reported missing, they said. The search and recovery is hampered, however, by the depth and the position in which the yacht was found.

The boat sank in a matter of minutes about 700 metres off the port of Porticello, after a tornado struck on Monday morning. Fifteen people were rescued, including six passengers, including a woman and her one-year-old daughter.

Who are the confirmed victims? Here we tell you.

Mike Lynch, the tech mogul

Lynch, 59, studied physics, mathematics and biochemistry at Cambridge University and has launched several recognition software companies and founded the technology company Autonomy in 1996, earning him the nickname “British Bill Gates”.

So much so that he was considered one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom.

In 2011, he sold his company to the computer giant Hewlett Packard (HP) for 11 billion dollars (9.943 billion euros), which generated profits of 800 million dollars (723 million euros) and a legal dispute lasting more than 13 years, from which he was acquitted last June.

British tycoon Mike Lynch.

HP said it had found “serious accounting irregularities” at Autonomy and accused Lynch of 17 charges – later reduced to 15 – of fraud and conspiracy.

If convicted, he faced up to 25 years in prison in the United States and spent more than a year under house arrest in San Francisco awaiting trial, after being extradited from the United Kingdom in May 2023.

On this yacht, Lynch, a wealthy businessman nicknamed the “British Bill Gates,” celebrated his acquittal with his friends, collaborators and lawyers.

Hannah Lynch

Daughter of the tech mogul, Hannah Lynch was among the six missing. Hannah, 18, was traveling with her father and was the youngest of Lynch’s two daughters. She had recently completed her A-levels and had secured a place to study English at Oxford University.according to the newspaper The Times.

Mike Lynch

Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley International



Jonathan Bloomer, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International and the insurance company Hiscox, was also on board the luxury yacht. Bloomer, a 70-year-old Briton, studied at Imperial College London and served on several company boards.

Bloomer appeared at the trial as a witness for Lynch’s defense, according to the Financial Times. Press reports suggest the two were close friends.

Bloomer’s twin brother, Jeremy, told the BBC He said he was deeply affected and his family was “coping as best they could” as rescue teams continued to search for his brother. “He was half an hour older than me, so it means a lot when you lose a twin brother. We’ll just keep waiting and seeing, so fingers crossed,” he said.

Aki Hussain, chief executive of Hiscox Group, which Bloomer has chaired since 2023, said the corporation was “deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event.”

Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley International.

Judy Bloomer

Also on board was Judy Bloomer, wife of Jonathan Bloomer, who is listed as a former director of property developer Change Real Estate. Press reports say she was hailed by a charity she worked with as “a brilliant advocate for women’s health”.

Judy Bloomer was a trustee and supporter of the Eve Appeal gynaecological cancer research charity for more than 20 years. The charity’s chief executive, Athena Lamnisos, said this week she was “deeply shocked to hear the news that our dear friend and her husband Jonathan are among those missing”.

Jewelry designer Neda Morvillo and attorney Chris Morvillo were traveling on the Bayesian.

Chris Morvillo

Attorney Chris Morvillo represented Lynch at her trial in the United States. Since 2011 he has been a partner at the Clifford Chance law firm in New York.

His biography on the firm’s website indicates that he worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1999 to 2005. During that time, he worked on the criminal investigation into the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Neda Morvillo, jewelry designer

Neda Morvillo, wife of Chris Morvillo, designed jewelry under the name Neda Nassiri. Her website states that she “has been designing and handcrafting high-end jewelry in New York City for over 20 years.”