Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 9:45

Frenchwoman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in Europe – and indeed in the world. With the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, she became heiress to L’Oreal in 2017. Her fortune is estimated at US$86.5 billion, according to a ranking by Forbes.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers has served on the company’s board of directors since 1997 and chairs the family’s holding company and philanthropy initiative. When Notre Dame Cathedral was partially destroyed by fire in 2019, the family donated $226 million to support reconstruction and repairs.

The second-largest female billionaire in Europe is Swiss businesswoman Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, who is worth $34.6 billion. She and her husband, Gianluigi, are co-founders of MSC, the world’s largest shipping company. The company also operates MSC Cruises, and Rafaela is responsible for decorating the ships.

See below who are the five richest women in Europe, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Net worth: $86.5 billion

Source of wealth: L’Oreal

Country: France

Age: 71 years old

2. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Net worth: $34.6 billion

Source of wealth: maritime transport (MSC and MSC Cruises)

Country: Switzerland

Age: 79 years old

3. Susanne Klatten

Net worth: $22.8 billion

Source of wealth: automotive and pharmaceutical industry (BMW and Altana AG)

Country: Germany

Age: 62 years old

4. Renata Kellnerova

Net worth: $18 billion

Source of wealth: Financial services and telecommunications (PFF Group)

Country: Czech Republic

Age: 57 years old

5. Beate Heister

Net worth: $18 billion

Source of wealth: supermarket sector (Aldi, Trader Joe’s)

Country: Germany

Age: 73 years old