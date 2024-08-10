10/08/2024 – 9:45
Frenchwoman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in Europe – and indeed in the world. With the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, she became heiress to L’Oreal in 2017. Her fortune is estimated at US$86.5 billion, according to a ranking by Forbes.
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers has served on the company’s board of directors since 1997 and chairs the family’s holding company and philanthropy initiative. When Notre Dame Cathedral was partially destroyed by fire in 2019, the family donated $226 million to support reconstruction and repairs.
The second-largest female billionaire in Europe is Swiss businesswoman Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, who is worth $34.6 billion. She and her husband, Gianluigi, are co-founders of MSC, the world’s largest shipping company. The company also operates MSC Cruises, and Rafaela is responsible for decorating the ships.
See below who are the five richest women in Europe, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.
1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Net worth: $86.5 billion
Source of wealth: L’Oreal
Country: France
Age: 71 years old
2. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant
Net worth: $34.6 billion
Source of wealth: maritime transport (MSC and MSC Cruises)
Country: Switzerland
Age: 79 years old
3. Susanne Klatten
Net worth: $22.8 billion
Source of wealth: automotive and pharmaceutical industry (BMW and Altana AG)
Country: Germany
Age: 62 years old
4. Renata Kellnerova
Net worth: $18 billion
Source of wealth: Financial services and telecommunications (PFF Group)
Country: Czech Republic
Age: 57 years old
5. Beate Heister
Net worth: $18 billion
Source of wealth: supermarket sector (Aldi, Trader Joe’s)
Country: Germany
Age: 73 years old
