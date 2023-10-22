Unlike everyone else, he is the top favorite to govern Argentina in the coming years, but many of the 48 million citizens of this country tend to say that the same people always win. He does not. He has burst into Argentine politics breaking all the schemes, with a provocative style, without mincing words, disrespectful, he presents himself as the exterminator of Kirchnerism, and of everything that Argentines have identified with for almost their entire history. “I did not come to guide lambs, I came to awaken lions,” is one of his primary mottos. He is the libertarian, far-right candidate, friend of Jair Bolsonaro and supporter of Donald Trump. He is a climate change denier, against abortion and in favor of guns. If he is the chosen one he says that he will dollarize the peso. Part of Argentina is afraid. The other party is willing to face the risk of profound change. Javier Milei is the favorite. Even the numbers support him. This Sunday he will turn 53 years old. Coincidentally, he was also born on October 22.

Sergio Massa Union for the homeland





Thirteen months ago he was the “super minister” who was going to save the Argentine economy. President Alberto Fernández called him to entrust him with a diabolical job after dismissing the economist Silvana Batakis, who did not last more than 24 days in office. He agreed to take care of everything important. He dreamed or thought that he could avoid the crisis that the Argentine economy was in, and he took charge of the Treasury, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Productive Development portfolios. He signed that commitment because his main objective has always been to be president of his country. An ambitious man like him asked for solidarity to try to improve a serious situation, and asked citizens who keep money under their mattress to take it out and transform it into an asset that would allow them to preserve value and build a future for their generations. He didn’t make it. Today Argentina continues with half the country in poverty, 140% annual inflation, ten dollar exchange rates. Economic specialists describe him as the worst Economy Minister the country has ever had. But he… is second in the polls to be elected president.

Patricia Bullrich Together for change







During the second debate of the election campaign, the former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri’s government was more combative when attacking the corrupt members of the ruling party, something very strange for a conservative like her. But there she gained presence and acceptance to appear in the first three places of favorites to govern the country. He has it very difficult. The names of Eva Perón and Cristina Kirchner weigh heavily in the history of Argentine politics. She, 67 years old, proclaims to represent the only force that “can really make the changes that Argentina needs. This Sunday I ask you to vote for our strength, which is yours. It is now and forever. She also attacks Kirchnerism. “We have been hostages to the Kirchner mafias for 20 years,” she says openly. She is totally against dollarization and she proposes cutting public spending to stop inflation. She has promised to eliminate taxes where Argentina earns its main income.

Juan Schiaretti We do for our country







At 74 years old, the governor of Córdoba is the oldest candidate aspiring to govern Argentina. Considered a moderate Peronist, he has planned his campaign with the voter in the interior of the country in mind. His motto has been “the vote that is worth making a normal country.” He is convinced that Argentina has the opportunity to say that there is another country that wants to move forward. “Let’s build together a country where common sense prevails and where we all have a future, because Argentina has it,” is one of his main messages. All Argentine headaches regarding the economy would be fixed with a medicine based on the disappearance of the fiscal deficit. According to surveys, where he appears in fourth place, his ideas have not convinced a population eager for profound changes.

Myriam Bregman left front







She defines herself as a lawyer who defends democratic and workers’ freedoms, and is a leader of the PTS (Socialist Workers Party). Because she is on the left, because of her anti-capitalist ideas, she is called “the Russian.” He gained many followers when in the second electoral debate he accused Javier Milei of being a climate change denier, at the same time that he reproached him for his economic ideas and declared: “The only freedom that Milei defends is the freedom from being exploited without limits.” . She, 51 years old, on the other hand, has launched proposals to establish a minimum wage equal to the cost of the family basket, reduce the working day to six hours and five days, and prohibit layoffs and work suspensions.