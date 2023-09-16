The Argentine U-17 team already knows its rivals for the World Cup of the category that will be held in Indonesia, between November 10 and December 2, 2023: it will face Japan, Poland and Senegal in Group D.
Although the list is not yet confirmed, national coach Diego Placente has some figures on the squad who promise to have a future full of success, such as Felipinho, Claudio Echeverri, Gianluca Prestianni and Franco Mastantuono. We review characteristics and stories of each one.
The little gem of River’s inferiors. She barely turned 16, she signed a contract until December 31, 2025, with a termination clause of $30 million. The native of the Buenos Aires town of Azul is the owner of a wonderful punch, as well as the team captain and in charge of executing the set piece. He is left-handed. Last year he had gone viral for a hat-trick he scored against Racing in La Octava, which included a great goal from a free kick. His present is great and his future is enormous.
He is best known because he has been playing in the Primera de Vélez. He is only 16 years old, they call him La Pulga, he plays as a forward and is characterized by his explosive ability. He has accumulated 29 games and three goals in the First Division since his debut in Vélez, on May 24, 2022, when his team beat Estudiantes 4-0 for the Copa Libertadores. The attacker signed a contract at Liniers until December 31, 2023 with a clause of 10 million euros.
Felipe Rodríguez Gentile, alias Felipinho, was born in São Paulo, Brazil on October 4, 2006. “Felipe was born in Brazil, he has Argentine nationality because of us and Spanish nationality also because I got it,” said Fernando, his father. Since his parents were Argentine, he had an upbringing where the traditions of our country were instilled in him. He is a box forward and his capable leg is his right. From The Sun they assured that Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are following him closely. He also had a trial in Liverpool, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the club to close, so he lost the opportunity to sign there.
The “Diablito”, perhaps the best known on the list. He already debuted in River’s Primera with Demichelis. He is in the sights of several European giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG. He was the figure of the Millionaire Reserve and his performance with the national team in the South American U-17 in Ecuador dazzled scouting.
The Chaco midfielder made his debut in River’s Primera at the age of 17 (in the 3-1 victory against Instituto) and has a contract signed until the end of 2025 and with a clause of 20 million euros.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#figures #Argentina #National #Team #facing #World #Cup
Leave a Reply