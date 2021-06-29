Euro 2020 is being a real show and except for small details it is not disappointing at all. The best teams and the best players are giving the size. In the almost three weeks that we have been in the competition, we have seen comebacks, surprises, scares, sadness, joys, records, goals of all colors and good football. Without a doubt we can say that we are facing the best European Championship of what we have been in this century.
So exciting is the thing that Portugal, the current European champion and will not revalidate its title, have already fallen in the round of 16; France, world champion and great favorite to take the final triumph at Wembley, and today another of the great England or Germany will fall.
With this situation and after the defeat of the Deschamps team against Switzerland, let’s see who the favorites are now to win this European Championship. Seeing what has happened so far, it is better not to risk everything to one card.
Germany and England face this afternoon in the round of 16 and as we say one of the two will be eliminated. Both teams were already coming to this Eurocup with the poster of candidates and the one I won will have a fairly affordable path to the final, although we have already seen that any rival can leave you out.
Spain has gone from being the candidate with the fewest goals to the highest scoring team in the tournament thanks to its two hands in two games. Luis Enrique’s team continues to have cracks and making mistakes in defense, but physically he looks good and it seems that they have already plugged in. In 2008 they did not start as favorites and ended up winning the title.
Italy suffered against Austria to reach the quarterfinals but with the level so even that few teams will walk from now on. The azzurra continues to add victories and match by match has been reaffirming its favorite poster. Let’s see if this renewed team is capable of winning the title, but what is certain is that in the end Italy is always in the fight.
Belgium has just eliminated the current champion and one of the favorites, why can’t it do the same in the quarterfinals with Italy? The Red Devils have one of the best generations in their history and they only need a title to round off their success. Will this be their Eurocup?
