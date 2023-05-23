Is the main threat to Vladimir Putin’s rule a group of extremist or even neo-Nazi Russians who are targeting his downfall? This question has arisen since several villages in the Russian border region of Belgorod were shaken by an armed attack from Ukrainian territory on Monday. Two far-right Russian groups have claimed responsibility for the attack: the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVK) and the Legion for Freedom of Russia.

Read also: Russia accuses Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’ of cross-border attack, Kyiv denies involvement



Both groups have been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army against Russia since the Russian invasion, with a mission to overthrow the Putin regime. The Ukrainian army, however, stated on Monday that it had nothing to do with the operation and insisted that both units operated on their own. How they obtained the means to carry out such an attack on Russian territory – and to sustain it for almost 24 hours – is unclear. Conflicting reports are circulating about whether the RVK and the Legion joined forces in the attack.

Russian Volunteer Corps

The Russian Volunteer Corps is the better known of the two. The group was founded in August 2022 by the Moscow right-wing extremist fighter and football hooligan Denis Kapustin. In Russia, the 38-year-old Kapustin, also known by his name de guerre White Rex and the name Nikitin, known as the organizer of popular neo-Nazi freefight tournaments in Europe, Russia and Ukraine. Those sympathies earned Kapustin, who himself lived in Germany for many years, a ten-year European travel ban and persecution in Russia.

Since then he has operated from Ukraine, where he joined the fight against Russia last year with the aim of overthrowing the regime. “We will support anyone who seeks to remove these Kremlin usurpers from power,” he said Financial Times Kapustin last March, when the group briefly came under the spotlight after members crossed from Ukraine into the Russian border region of Bryansk and opened fire. The group is also said to have ties with the Polish-based ‘Civil Council’, a political organization of Russian emigrants, which deals with the recruitment of foreign volunteers for the Ukrainian armed forces, including the RVK.

We will support anyone who wants to remove these usurpers from the Kremlin Denis Kapustin founder Russian Volunteer Corps

“It looks like Kapustin has made a deal with the Ukrainian army command with his RVK, although the legal status of the RVK is unclear,” says Aleksandr Verkhovsky by telephone. He is director of the Russian organization SOVA, which has been researching right-wing extremism, xenophobia and nationalism in Russia since 2002. In 2016, this earned the organization the stamp of ‘foreign agent’, threatening total closure of the organization.

The RVK, which holds Putin responsible for mass migration and the ‘Islamization’ of Russia, makes no secret of his right-wing extremist and Nazi ideas. This is grist to the Kremlin’s mill, which uses the presence of groups such as the RVK in the Ukrainian army to reinforce the narrative of a war “against Ukrainian Nazism.” Although neither the Ukrainian government nor the Polish Citizens’ Council supports such ideas, Verkhovsky said, “there are many voices that think that all allies will suffice in the fight against Putin.”

A damaged building in Russia’s Belgorod region in a video after Monday’s attack on the area.

Photo AP



According to Verkhovsky, the fact that the two Russian right-wing nationalists have been operating underground from Ukraine for so many years has everything to do with President Putin’s brutal crackdown on neo-Nazi groups in Russia. During the early years of his presidency, Putin paid no attention to the growing problem of right-wing extremism, which changed in 2006 when Russian neo-Nazis clashed with Chechen residents in the town of Kondopoga, sparking weeks of tension with authorities.

“Putin understood that far-right and ultra-nationalist groups were a threat to his government,” Verkhovsky said. “Special police units were set up to fight those groups with a heavy hand. Whoever was not imprisoned for years, made him get away”. A small group of about 200 people went to Ukraine, where they merged with local far-right groups and founded new ones. This is how the Russian Volunteer Corps was born.

Legion for the Freedom of Russia

The second group involved in the violence in Belgorod is the Legion for the Freedom of Russia, which was formed a few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been designated a terrorist organization by the Russian authorities. According to the website, the group strives for the “liberation of Russia from Putinism.” Like the RVK, the Legion has an active Telegram channel. The group’s logo consists of the letter ‘l’ and a fist.

The self-proclaimed political leader of the Legion is Russian politician Ilya Ponomaryov, living in exile in Ukraine. He made a name for himself in 2014 as the only Russian Duma member to vote against the annexation of Crimea, after which he fled to Ukraine.

Read also: Mysterious assassination attempt on ultra-nationalist Dugins ‘brings war to Moscow’



Self-proclaimed political leader of the Legion is Russian politician Ilya Ponomaryov living in exile in Ukraine

With the hitherto unknown “National Republican Army,” Ponomaryov claimed responsibility for the successful assassinations of the daughter of ultra-right thinker Aleksandr Dugin and pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg.

On Monday, Ponomarjov claimed to the media together with the RVK to be responsible for the violent ‘liberation action’ in the Belgorod region. But like many others, Verkhovsky is skeptical of those claims: “Ponomarjov often contradicts himself and does not seem very reliable. That makes it difficult to check the veracity of his claims and there are no other known persons apart from Ponomarjov. This is the case with other foreign units in Ukraine.”

A damaged building in Russia’s Belgorod region in a video after Monday’s attack on the area.

Photo AP

