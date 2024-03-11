Javier Milei's arrival as president allowed a new libertarian movement to take root in Argentina. Today, it extends to all provinces of the country and attracts mainly young people to politics. But, after all, who are these new faces that make up it?

Christopher Gadsen never imagined that his yellow flag (created more than two hundred years ago) with a black rattlesnake coiled in a defensive position and the caption “don't tread on me” would one day dominate an entire country on the other side of the hemisphere. The multiple crises in Argentina meant that these symbols, along with the main libertarian ideas, gained an important space in its territory.

In this context, Milei appears, who from the beginning identified himself as a “liberal-libertarian” and was responsible for disseminating and implementing these ideas. Younger people began to want to know a little about this political philosophy and took it to all areas of Argentine society, which allowed, in just five years, the election of the economist as national deputy and then as president.

The origin of libertarianism

Libertarianism has its roots in 17th century England with the movement Levellers (in Portuguese: levelers). Later, these principles of classical liberalism, defended by Adam Smith and John Locke, were developed by figures such as Herbert Spencer, Frédéric Bastiat, Gustave de Molinari and Lynsander Spooner, throughout the 19th century.

The libertarian tradition, especially in the United States, maintains a large part of classical liberal values ​​and ideals, such as individualism, economic freedom and the defense of the free market as the best way to allocate resources and conceive the role of the State. These values ​​are based on utility and natural rights.

From 1940 onwards, libertarianism began to lean towards the Austrian School of Economics, through thinkers such as Friedrich von Hayek. The philosopher developed and deepened the theoretical bases of the so-called methodological individualism, arguing that the only way to understand social phenomena is through understanding individual actions.

In his work “The Road to Serfdom”, Hayek rejected centralized planning of the economy, arguing that both socialism and Nazism are products of collectivism and pose threats to individual freedom. Hayek maintains that, although socialism and Nazism may seem ideologically opposed, they share a crucial characteristic: the concentration of power in the hands of the State and the suppression of individual freedom in the name of the common good.

Hayek's ideas had a strong influence in the United States and in 1949, he went to the University of Chicago. Shortly afterwards, his teacher, Ludwig von Mises, arrived in New York, where his seminars inspired a group of young libertarians who often met in the apartment of Murray Rothbard, one of his most distinguished students and who in 1962 published “Man, Economy and the State ” where he criticizes state interventionism in the economy, arguing that government interference in markets, such as regulations and price controls, distort market signals and lead to inefficient results.

In an interview with the American newspaper El Grand Continent, Matt Zwolinski, professor of philosophy at the University of San Diego, said that “for most of the 20th century, the unifying threat of socialism, as an ideology and political practice, was the defining factor of libertarianism.” According to him, “this common enemy” in a way “masked the differences between libertarians and conservatives”.

Regarding Milei, the professor believes that “in the last two decades, no libertarian, with the possible exception of Ron Paul, has been as influential as Milei”. “His rise undoubtedly marks the most significant evolution in libertarian political practice since the mid-20th century”, he highlighted.

For Zwolinski, “his admiration for leaders like Trump and Bolsonaro seems to come not from their nationalist or anti-immigration positions, but from what he considers to be their opposition to socialism. Milei's radical anti-socialism is central to his political philosophy.”

The roots of the libertarian movement in Argentina

Throughout the second half of the 20th century, the Benegas Lynch family was not only fundamental in the introduction of liberalism in Argentine economic thought and, in particular, in the ideas of the Austrian School, but it was also the one that provided the necessary tools for the subsequent emergence of Javier Milei's libertarian movement.

In 1942, Alberto Benegas Lynch (father), PhD in Economics and PhD in Management Sciences, organized a meeting, together with other colleagues, which he called “El Seminario”. Every two weeks, they met to study the book “ Prosperity and Depression” by Gottfried Haberler, and were the first to talk about the Austrian School in Argentina.

Shortly afterwards, Lynch traveled to the United States and met Mises and Hayek. Upon returning to Argentina, he founded the Center for Freedom Studies in 1957, dedicated to the training of new generations. In these centers conferences and publications of books by various authors such as Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich Hayek, Leonard ReadHenry Hazlitt, Israel Kirzner and Murray Rothbard.

Following in the same footsteps as his father, Alberto Benegas Lynch (son), president of the National Academy of Economic Sciences, founded the Higher School of Economics and Business Administration (ESEADE) in 1978, creating the first postgraduate courses in Argentina that they formed thousands of young people in the ideas of freedom and taught them about the defense of individual freedom, private property, the market economy and limited government.

Today, President Milei, who is Lynch's (son) number 1 fan, every time he takes the stage, pronounces his idol's definition of liberalism: “Liberalism is the unrestricted respect for the life project of others, based on the principle of non-aggression, in defense of life, liberty and property”.

The agent confesses that he became a follower of the Austrian School after reading Lynch's (father's) Spanish translation of “Monopoly and Competition”, by Murray Rothbard. Which is why he has great affection for his family, so great that Milei invited Lynch (son) to give a speech at the closing ceremony of his campaign.

For his part, the right-wing leader also invited Alberto Benegas Lynch (grandson) to run as a candidate for the Chamber of Deputies for his party, the Libertarian Party (PL), in the 2023 elections. Lynch's (grandson) list managed to obtain the necessary votes and he was elected as national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires.

The new faces of the movement

From now on, one of those largely responsible for Javier MIlei's triumph was Karina Milei, the president-elect's sister and right-hand woman. For her brother, she is “El Jefe” (in Portuguese, the boss), as she was his campaign guru. Graduated in Public Relations, Karina is two years younger than Javier Milei and became his main advisor and confidant.

After her brother's triumph, he appointed her General Secretary of the Presidency of the Nation. When asked by presenter Viviana Canosa about her sister, Milei responded emotionally: “Look, you know Moses was a great leader, but he wasn't good at spreading the word. So God sent Aaron to spread the word. Well, Kari is Moses and I'm Aaron. I'm just a publicist.”

Despite not liking the cameras so much, Karina has a very high positive image in Argentina, which could take her to any political position in the country. However, the Head of State's sister is not the only female face that stands out within the libertarian movement. The figure of Victoria Villarruel, elected vice-president of Javier Milei, is also promising.

Villaruel was fundamental to the image of the presidential formula by representing the more “conservative” side of Argentine libertarianism. The 48-year-old lawyer founded, in 2006, the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV) to seek redress for the victims of the Montoneros, who had Peronist roots, linked to the movement created by former Argentine president Juan Domingo Perón ; and the Popular Revolutionary Army (ERP), a Trotskyist-oriented organization. Both Argentine guerrilla organizations that had been active since the beginning of the 1970s.

“We are managing to address many ideas that were unthinkable, that were untouchable, that could not be questioned,” said Villarruel at the end of the first round campaign, in a radio interview Cadena 3.

The lawyer was elected national deputy in 2021, alongside Javier Milei. Until then, they were the only representatives of the libertarian coalition within the Chamber. Upon being elected Vice President of Milei, in the 2023 presidential elections, Villaruel also occupied the presidency of the Senate, replacing Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and has been highly praised by her voters for her work.

In the same vein, Diana Mondino appears, who currently holds the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs under Javier Milei. Graduated in economics from the National University of Córdoba, she also has a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Navarra, in Spain.

Mondino has extensive experience in the private sector in risk assessment and market analysis. The economist has already managed several companies such as Pampa Energía, Edenor, Banco Supervielle, Bodegas Valentín Bianchi, Loma Negra and Banco Roela. She also co-founded Risk Analysis, a rating company that was later acquired by Standard and Poor's, and as a result she became director of S&P for Latin America. Before being appointed chancellor, she was elected national deputy for the city of Buenos Aires at the top of the list of La Libertad Avanza (LLA).

Regarding Argentina's entry into the BRICS, Mondino said that “it's like being invited to a party with your ex: either you go well dressed or it's better not to go.” “Since we have economic and political weaknesses, and also dissatisfaction in society , we need many things before dedicating time to these geopolitical issues of this nature, which is someone else’s game”, stated the minister in the “Democracy and Development” cycle.

Youth wing

However, there is no way to talk about the exponents of the Argentine libertarian movement without mentioning the young people who were responsible for its reach at national level in the last five years.

Ramiro Marra, current president of the Libertario Party, is one of the most controversial figures among young libertarians. Financial YouTuber and director of Bull Market Group, a fintech belonging to his family, he was elected councilor of the city of Buenos Aires in 2021.

In last year's elections, he ran for the position of Governor of the City of Buenos Aires, but came in third place, reaching 13.89%. The lack of electoral success could be related to rumors about their more Peronist past or the little reach they have among the older public.

In addition to Marra, there is another young figure who always appears at the center of the most controversial discussions. This is Lilia Lemoine, elected national deputy in the 2023 Argentine legislative elections with 25.44% of the votes. On the eve of the general elections, she mentioned that her first project as deputy would be the possibility for men to renounce paternity if it is proven that it is unwanted. Although she tried, with the proposal, to show the flaw in the pro-abortion feminist narrative, her words were widely criticized.

But it's not all controversy. Other young people have stood out within the libertarian movement. Among them, lawyers Agustin Romo, who was elected as provincial deputy, and Maria Celeste Ponce, who in the last elections held the position of national deputy for the province of Córdoba. Both have stood out for their work in the so-called “cultural battle” against the left within the Chamber and especially on social media.

This movement, which currently encompasses much more than young people, economists and philosophers, seeks to expand to the most extreme points of the country and create new intellectuals who can take the principles of freedom to the rest of the continent.

Argentine libertarianism is no longer the same as it was outlined in its beginnings. Today, it gives space to other philosophical currents such as conservatism, with the aim of confronting the socialist and collectivist ideas that have caused so much misery in Latin America.