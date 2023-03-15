Who are Piero Chiambretti’s ex-wife and daughter: Federica Laviosa and Margherita

Piero Chiambretti is one of the most loved TV hosts, who returns on air tonight, March 15, 2023, in prime time on Canale 5 with the show La tv dei 100 e uno. But who is the presenter’s wife and daughter? What is his private life? Is he married or engaged? We know that after seven years of engagement, in 2009, he and Ingrid Muccitelli left for good. After only a few months, Chiambretti got engaged again, with what is now his ex-wife, Federica Laviosa.

However, their marriage did not last. The two had a daughter, Margherita, born on May 26, 2011. “Unfortunately, I can only be sweet. I never raised my voice with Margherita. I know that no’s are essential, but every time I’m sorry to take away a smile from you”, Piero Chiambretti said some time ago in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “You taught me that you can be a good father even though you haven’t had one”.

There was a legal battle between the two ex-spouses for custody of the little girl. After the breakup, the showman and Federica Laviosa have not reached an agreement on visits to the child and maintenance costs in proportion to income. After a long discussion Piero Chiambretti and his ex-wife Federica Laviosa have reached an agreement for the conditions of the custody, the residence and the methods of visiting the parents. The custody was confirmed to her mother, who had to move to Turin, to an apartment near the Chiambretti house, who will have to pay the rent, condominium expenses and utilities.

Years later, Chiambretti’s income has decreased from 55,000 euros a month to 26,000 euros and because of this change, the comedian had brought his ex-wife Federica to court for a reduction of his monthly contribution from 3,000 euros to 800 euros. The lawsuit was recently won by Federica who declared: “I am a normal person who lives a normal life with her little girl. And it’s his good that’s the only thing that matters to me now. But what a bitterness: we could have talked about it without getting to this point. This experience has given me greater awareness, the relationship with Piero was not healthy”.