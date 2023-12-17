Who are Anna Oxa's ex-husbands: the guest singer on Domenica In has been married three times

Anna Oxa, guest today on Domenica In and who participated in the 2023 Sanremo Festival, has had three ex-husbands. Artist with an extraordinary voice and unique talent, Anna Oxa married three times: the first with the musician Franco Ciani (1982 – 1989), the second with Behgjet Pacolli (1999 – 2002), Kosovar entrepreneur and politician, the third with Marco Sansonetti (2006 – 2008), one of his former bodyguards. In all three cases she later divorced.

Anna also had an important love story with Gianni Belleno, drummer of the Italian musical group New Trolls, her partner in the decade 1989 – 1999 who also gave her her two children, Francesca and Qazim. But let's go into detail about the husbands had by Anna Oxa, singer competing in Sanremo 2023.

Franco Ciani, musician, producer and author, was the singer's first husband. A marriage celebrated when the artist was still just twenty years old, which lasted from 1982 to 1989, the years in which the singer's great career exploded. Franco was an important music producer, musician and author of hits that made the history of Italian music. Franco was an important music producer, musician and author of hits that made the history of Italian music.

After the divorce, the professional partnership continued between the two. Franco Ciani was in fact the author of successes that changed not only the singer's career, but also the history of Italian music. Among these is Ti Lascerò, a song sung by Anna paired with Fausto Leali and the winning song of the 1989 Sanremo Festival, but also È Tutto un Attimo, another great success by Oxa also sung on the Ariston stage in 1986. On the 3rd January 2020 Franco Ciani took his own life.

Gianni Belleno, drummer and founder of the New Trolls musical group, was next to the singer for ten years, from 1989 to 1999, years in which Oxa's only children, Francesca and Qazim, were born from their love. In 2009 he was sued by the artist for violation of family support obligations as he did not pay the child support allowance agreed with the judges. He was convicted and served 6 months in prison.

Behgjet Pacolli is the man Anna married as soon as she ended her relationship with the father of her two children. A story that lasted from 1999 to 2002, which the singer rarely talks about. Her ex-husband is a Kosovar entrepreneur and politician. The third time at the altar for Anna Oxa was with Marco Sansonetti, one of her former bodyguards. The marriage lasted just two years, from 2006 to 2008.