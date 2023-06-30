The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will be the 10th iteration of this global event, with the host nation favourites to deliver on the promise of their recent form and win the RWC for the first ever time.

Of course, the usual suspects will also be in contention this autumn, including second favourites and three-time winners New Zealand and the world’s number one-ranked team Ireland. Defending champions South Africa will also fancy their chances of winning a fourth WC crown, especially given the reliable and indefatigable nature of their team.

However, the 20 competitors also include a number of dark horses, who have been largely overlooked by the bookies but could go deep into the tournament in France. Here are three such teams to keep your eyes peeled for!

Wales

We’ll start with 35/1 shots Wales, who won just one Six Nations Game and finished in fifth place during the autumn. At the same time, they’ve been drawn into a challenging RWC Pool alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal, which could make qualification to the quarterfinals inherently difficult.

Certainly, Australia are competitive even when they’re not at their best, while Fiji remains an explosive rugby nation that can arguably beat any side in the world on their day. Then there’s a tough, durable and fast-improving Georgia side, who will likely target any Welsh vulnerability as part of their wider bid to be included in an expansion of the Six Nations tournament.

Despite this, seasoned fly-half Dan Biggar has backed Wales to “spring a few surprises” and potentially progress from the group, with the 33-year-old Toulon star suggesting that the teams’ experience and individual quality could make the difference in France.

In addition to Biggar, Wales have also named the experienced fullbacks Stephen Halfpenny and Liam Williams in their training squad, while the 156-cap lock Alun Wyn Jones shows no sign of slowing down despite his advancing years.

Australia

Even a cursory glance at the recent Rugby Union results showcases how the once-mighty Australia have struggled of late, with the Wallabies having won just two of their last eight Test matches dating back to September 2022.

This run has included heavy defeats to Southern Hemisphere rivals South Africa and New Zealand, while the Aussies reached their nadir when a second-string starting 15 was well beaten by Italy in France. This raised concerns over the Wallabies’ squad depth, although much stronger starting lineups have subsequently pushed Ireland close and beaten Wales.

These results highlight Australia’s enduring competitiveness and quality, while former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith is backing the side to go far in the RWC 2023. They certainly have a coach who knows how to plot a course to the World Cup final in former Three Lions leader Eddie Jones, while the side has benefitted from a favourable draw that identifies England and Wales as their main opposition.

Jones can also call upon some incredible and unpredictable young talent in the former of teenage starlet Max Jorgensen and Melbourne playmaker Carter Gordon, and they could afford the Wallabies a competitive edge if they’re selected in the final squad.

Argentina

In many ways, Argentina are the perennial Rugby World Cup dark horses, having first made their mark in the 2007 tournament (which ironically also took place in France).

There’s good reason for this, however, with ‘The Pumas’ now established as consistent performers and the eighth best side in the world according to the most recent rankings. Their recent results have also been impressive, with the side having defeated Australia, New Zealand and England (at Twickenham) since August 2022.

The win against NZ in Christchurch last August was particularly stunning, as the Pumas secured their first ever victory over the All Blacks while also overturning an 18-12 deficit with just 33 minutes remaining. The Argentines’ showed immense courage and resilience throughout, while the match proved decisively that they can beat any rugby playing nation on their day.

South American rugby has also continued to improve of late, of course, with Uruguay and first-timers Chile also competing in France. This has undoubtedly helped to sharpen the Puma’s game, while they’ll be relishing their Pool D clash with England at the Stade Vélodrome on September 9th.