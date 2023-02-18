the grouping Maroyu of bolivian not only stands out for its music, but also for its team of dancers and dancers, who are shown in the front row during their presentations in the south of the Peru.

In large part, the success of the musical group Maroyu it is due to the ballerinas and dancers who are shown in the front row during their presentations. They and they dazzle with the choreographies they perform on stage for each song of the group, while they are accompanied by the vocalist who interprets the songs in a particular way and several other background musicians.

But who does the public prefer to see on stage? The young people that make up these casts are now men and women. Before it was only about professional dancers.

Currently, the public’s request has come true and you can enjoy the dancing and interaction of girls and boys on the stage. Although it is still not clear that young people have also studied dance, since most of the followers emphasize their physical attractiveness more. The opposite occurs with women, in whom you can see a lot of style and art to dance.

The youngsters have massive support from the public who enjoy Maroyu’s music. They almost always recognize them and approach them for a photo or video.

Throughout its history, this group underwent radical changes. Currently, each brother who started in Maroyu, led by Rodolfo Yucra Flores, it has its own orchestra of singular characteristics that compete for the support of the public.

One of them is Maroyu from Nestor Yucra where you can find the pretty little girls and boys that make up the group and have many followers. In the same way in Maroyu of Raul Yucra, in which you can also observe the same theme and pull for your success.

Many years ago, when they were still integrated, the song that led them to success was “The godmothers”. With this, the group had national and international tours. The late leader of the group, Rodolfo Yucra, throughout his career, composed at least 360 songs, and among the best known are “Lunita give me a little money”, “For her”, “Poison to forget you”, “The girl from the dance”, “She left”, “I have fallen in love”, among others. The use of the keyboard, accompanied by the traditional animation “move, move, move with Maroyu”, became a hallmark of the group.