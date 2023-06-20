Expedition and rescue groups cross the North Atlantic in search of a small missing submersible that was intended to explore the area where the remains of the British ocean liner Titanic.

(Read here: What is known about the Titan submarine that disappeared while trying to reach the Titanic?)

Fears are growing for the five people who were on board, since the ship has oxygen autonomy for up to 96 hours.



This is what is known so far:

Who are the five crew members aboard the Titan?

One of the passengers was identified as British businessman Hamish Harding.whose aviation company had posted on social media about their expedition to the area.

Harding, a 58-year-old aviator, space tourist and president of the Action Aviation association, posted Sunday on his Instagram that he was proud to join the mission. Ocean Gate Titanic.

The Pakistani Entrepreneur Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman Dawood They are also on the boat.

“For now, contact with the submersible has been lost and the information available is limited,” his family said in a statement.

Shahzada Dawood is vice president of Karachi-based conglomerate Engro, which has investments in energy, agriculture, petrochemicals and telecommunications.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and released on February 15, 2023, shows the bow of the Titanic. Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

What happened to the submarine?

The 6.5-meter-long craft began its dive on Sunday but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

“For some time now we have not been able to establish communication with one of our submersible rovers that is currently visiting the Titanic wreck site,” the company that operates the ship told AFP on Monday night. Ocean Gate Expeditions, it’s a statement.

The company uses a submersible called the “Titan” for its dives to the historic wreck site, with seats priced at $250,000 each, according to its website.

Where did the ship disappear?

Rescuers have been searching a remote area of ​​the North Atlantic where the remains of the Titanic – sunk in 1912 – lie. 650 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and about 4,000 meters deep in the ocean.

A trip of 250,000 dollars and 96 hours of oxygen: what is known about the submersible that disappeared in a dive to the remains of the #Titanic US and Canadian Coast Guards continue their large search operation. Five people are on board the mini-submarine. /jpc pic.twitter.com/6iyCwvxV0v — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) June 20, 2023

What is the latest information on the rescue?

The United States Coast Guard reported that it assigned two planes to the tasks and Canadian authorities sent a plane and a ship for exploration.

Time is a critical factor, since the ship has a maximum of 96 hours of oxygen autonomy for the breathing of five people.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston on Monday that he believed there were still 70 hours or more available.

But, without collecting reports of sightings of the submersible or communication signals from the explorershis rescue team suspended search flights for the night.

Why visit the Titanic?

The 46,000-ton liner -considered then the largest passenger ship in the world- struck an iceberg and sank on her maiden voyage from England to New York in April 1912 with 2,224 passengers and crew on board.

More than 1,500 people died, some of whom were magnates and aristocrats.

The disaster was popularized as an example of hubris, as the ship had been touted as an industrial age miracle and unsinkable.

Some also saw an episode of discrimination in the accident, since the vast majority of the passengers who died were in second or third class.

The shipwreck was located in 1985 by a joint expedition of the United States and France, which deepened the fascination for this catastrophe, fueled several films -the last great success is from 1997 with the stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio- and also generated tourism lucrative submarine, but at the same time high risk.

AFP