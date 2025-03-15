The Formula 1 2025 World Cup begins with the Australia Grand Prix, which is held from April 14 to 16 in Melbourne and ends with the ABU Dhabi GP on December 7. The teams are already starting to finalize all the preparations so that the 20 grid pilots rise to their cars this weekend and begin to face the 24 races of this season.

From Spain, there are many and spectators who look forward to the beginning of the calendar. Those who want to follow exclusively all the content of the automobile competition will have to do so through Dazn, the leading global sports streaming, which exclusively acquired the rights of issuance of Formula 1 in our country during the next three seasons, that is, until 2026.

One more year, the sports channel will issue everything respective to the tournament, where the eyes will be put in Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and company. Of course, retransmissions will play a fundamental role again and, so that fans can enjoy this sport with all the emotion, Dazn has organized an ideal team to fully live the great awards of the coming months.

But Who are the commentators of Formula 1 in Dazn? We tell you all the details about the narratives for this season.









Formula 1 2025 World Cup commentators

1 The journalist and narrator of F1 Antonio Lobato



Antonio Lobato F1 narrator in Dazn

Considered the voice of Formula 1 in Spain, Sports journalist Antonio Lobato will once again put in charge of the 2025 World Cup broadcasts as the main narrator of the races. Oviedo returns to Dazn despite the rumors that pointed out that he could say goodbye to the great awards and will continue to awaken emotions in the thousands of Spaniards who follow this sport from their homes.

2 THE EXPILOTO PEDRO MARTÍNEZ DE LA ROSA



Dazn



Pedro Martínez de la Rosa Expileot and F1 commentator in Dazn

Pedro Martínez de la Rosa will accompany Antonio Lobato one more year as one of the commentators of Formula 1 in Dazn. Aston Martin’s expilot and worker will put the most technical pill to the narration of automobile races, once again demonstrating his knowledge about competition and cars.

3 The engineer Toni Cuquerella



Dazn



Toni Cuquerella F1 engineer and commentator in Dazn

Together with Martínez de la Rosa and Lobato, there will also be Toni Cuquerella, an engineer related to motor competitions and habitual commentator of the retransmissions of the World Cup in Formula 1. The expert knows very well the racing sector and has been part of the Super Aguri, BMW Sauber, HRT and Ferrari teams.

4 Melissa Jiménez



Dazn



Melissa Jiménez Sports journalist and F1 reporter at Paddock

In the Paddock it will continue to inform a year more Melissa Jiménez, which has become a usual of the great awards of the Formula 1. Competition. The sports journalist has been on the foot of the track at the big prizes and also has extensive experience in the motor sector: she worked as a reporter in the queen category of motorcycling, the MotoGP.

5 Dazn



Roldan Rodríguez Expileot and F1 reporter at the Paddock

Together with Melissa Jiménez, also in the Paddock of the big prizes, we will have an expert in the field. This is Roldán Rodríguez, Expiloto de Automobilismo who became a test pilot in Formula 1 for teams such as Minardi, Spyker and Force India.

6 Dazn



Christine Gz F1 pilot and reporter at the Paddock

Hispanoitalian racing driver Christine Gz, who joined the Dazn F1 team in 2024, will be responsible for discovering fans everything that happens within the Paddock.