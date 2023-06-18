The next season of the Spanish first division is approaching and the teams are already outlining their squads and strategies to face the challenges that await them. Coaches are key players in the success of a team, since they are in charge of guiding and shaping the performance of the players. In this article, we’ll take a look at the 20 managers who will lead their respective teams in the competition, offering a brief insight into their career path and style of play. From well-known figures to emerging coaches, each one of them is challenged to lead their team to glory in the always demanding Spanish league. Let’s find out who they are and what we can expect from them:
Almería bets on Andoni Iraola to lead the team after the permanence. Iraola, a former Athletic Club player, has demonstrated his ability as a coach at Mirandés and Rayo Vallecano, and now he will seek to lead Almería to have a good campaign.
Ernesto Valverde returned to Athletic Club to lead the team. Valverde already had a successful period at the helm of the Basque club in the past and now he will seek to recover the solidity and competitive spirit that characterize Athletic.
Diego Pablo Simeone continues to command Atlético de Madrid, the team with which he has won several titles in recent years. Simeone is recognized for his fierce style of play and his ability to form solid defensive teams.
The former culé player, considered one of the best midfielders in history, seeks to translate his vision of attacking play and possession of the ball in the team, with the aim of regaining prominence in the league. current champion.
Celta de Vigo is looking for a coach for next season. The Galician club hopes to find a coach who can give stability to the team and promote its young talent to achieve good results.
Sergio González has experience in the Spanish league and will look to keep the Andalusian team in the top flight with his disciplined and organized tactical style.
Miguel Angel Sánchez Muñoz, known as Míchel, will be in charge of leading Girona for another season. Or at least it seems so, since it has many offers from abroad.
With his style of play based on defensive strength and tactical order, Bordalás will seek to keep the Madrid team in the first division and compete on an equal footing with the greats
Paco López will continue to lead Granada. López has achieved important successes with the team such as promotion to the top flight.
García Pimienta, who has worked in the lower categories of FC Barcelona, seeks to implement an attractive offensive game in the Canarian team. In second he has done it.
Aguirre is an experienced coach, with a long history in Spanish and international football, and he will seek to use his experience to achieve good results.
Jagoba Arrasate continues to command Osasuna. Arrasate has managed to consolidate the team in the first division and will seek to maintain the good performance shown in previous seasons. After reaching the final of the Copa del Rey, next season Arrasate will seek to keep Osasuna in the upper-middle part of the table.
Rayo Vallecano is looking for a coach for next season. The Madrid club will look for a coach capable of maintaining the identity and grit that characterize the team, with the aim of achieving a successful season on its return to the first division.
Manuel Pellegrini continues to lead Real Betis. Pellegrini, renowned for his attacking style of play and his ability to promote individual talent, will seek to lead Betis to compete for European positions and offer attractive football to his fans.
Ancelotti, who has already led the Merengue team in the past, has extensive experience and has won titles in several European clubs. With his balanced tactical style and his ability to manage star locker rooms, Ancelotti will look to return Real Madrid to the path of national and European success.
Imanol Bailiff continues to lead Real Sociedad. Bailiff has proven to be a coach capable of getting the most out of his squad and implementing a dynamic and offensive style of play. He will finally get his reward. Real Sociedad is the Champions team.
José Luis Mendilibar took on the challenge of leading Sevilla at the worst moment of the decade. He finally saved the team and conquered the UEL. He has earned the renewal.
Baraja, a former player of the club, will seek to recover the stability and competitiveness lost in recent seasons. With his disciplined tactical approach and his knowledge of the club, Baraja hopes to return Valencia to the forefront of Spanish football.
Setién is recognized for his style of play based on possession and control of the ball. He will seek to lead Villarreal to compete at the top of the table.
