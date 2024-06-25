The Spanish Poor Clares, known as “the chocolate nuns” because they produce sweets, were excommunicated after the sentences against Pope Francis and the Church of Rome. An expected act, decreed by the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Iceta, which concerns ten nuns from the monasteries of Belorado (Burgos) and Orduna (Vitoria). The archbishop’s decision came after the deadline given to the nuns to testify before the ecclesiastical tribunal expired.

The nuns did not appear in the courtroom, stating that they did not recognize the authority of the Church of Rome and reiterated their desire to separate in a note published on the Instagram profile they opened. With the excommunication the Poor Clares would have to leave the monastery, even if in recent days they did not want to hand over the keys of the building to the archbishop.

In its statement, Iceta pointed out that “the Declaration of excommunication is a juridical action considered by the Church as a medicinal measure, which moves reflection and personal conversion”. However, the archbishop is ready to withdraw the decree if the nuns repent.

The Poor Clares of Belorado are famous for the production of chocolates, requested by some of the best Spanish chefs and which they themselves promoted at the Fusión gastronomic congress in Madrid.

The origin of their decision, apart from the accusation of heresy against the Popes, is the sale of property. The nuns would like to sell a convent they own in Dario, which is empty, and with the money from the sale they intend to buy the monastery of Orduña.

The monastery belongs to the diocese of Vitoria, with which they had a sales contract. Rome, the religious community says, has blocked their request to sell the convent.