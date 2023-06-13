The princes of walesWilliam and Kate Middleton, are one of the favorite couples in the world of entertainment and members of the British royal family most loved globally.

Kate Middleton and the eldest son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, met when they were studying at the University of St AndrewsScotland, where they fell in love and began their romantic relationship.

In 2011, the couple got married in the Westminster Abbey, moment in which Kate Middleton went from being an ordinary person to becoming the Duchess of Cambridgefuture Queen of England.

The couple conceived three children, princes george, charlotte and louiswho after the sensitive death of Queen Elizabeth II they received new titles, as did their parents as the Princes of Wales.

The children of the heirs to the British crown were known as the Princes of Cambridge before their great-grandmother died last September, as they became Princes George of Wales, Charlotte of Wales and Louis of Wales.

In fact, the eldest son of Kate Middleton and William, Georgeat the age of 9, became second in line to the British throne, meaning he would also become King of the United Kingdom.

