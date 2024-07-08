From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/08/2024 – 6:30

The average annual compensation for CEOs of Brazilian companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2023 was R$15.3 million. However, individually, the amount could reach almost R$68 million. The figures were compiled by corporate governance consultant Renato Chaves, based on information provided by the companies themselves to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission).

+ Having two stock exchanges will be good for the country and for B3, says ATG president

According to Chaves’ survey, among the 83 publicly traded companies that are part of the Ibovespa – the main index of the B3 – the highest remuneration is that of the CEO of Itaú Unibanco, Milton Maluhy Filho, with R$67,705.74. Right after him is Jorge Fontoura Pinheiro Koren de Lima, CEO of Hapvida, with R$67,413,422. Completing the list of the five highest remunerations are Gilberto Tomazoni, of JBS (R$58.1 million); Eduardo Bartolomeo, of Vale (R$52.6 million) and Roberto Monteiro, of Prio (R$40.6 million).

See the list of the 20 highest paid Brazilian CEOs in 2023

The remuneration of a senior leader is made up of, in addition to the fixed salary, a variable part that includes bonuses, profit sharing, shares and even an advance payment for the so-called “quarantine”, which is the period in which the executive cannot work in competing companies after leaving the company. At the opposite end is the leader of Gerdau Metalúrgica, Gustavo Werneck, with a remuneration of R$879,495.00. The remuneration of the CEO of Petrobras, the company with the highest revenue and market value in the country, is not among the highest, being R$2,754,629.80.