Deutsche Welle 10/22/2023 – 23:08

A centrist Peronist or an ultra-liberal populist: one of them will be the next president of Argentina. Voters return to the polls in November amid a scenario of deep economic crisis. Argentina’s voters will return to the polls on November 19 for the second round of the presidential elections, which will pit Economy Minister Sergio Massa (centrist Peronist) against him. , and outsider Javier Milei (populist ultraliberal).

The two were the most voted in the first round, on October 22, which takes place in the midst of (another) deep economic crisis in the country, punished by galloping inflation and dramatic increase in poverty.

The second round is scheduled for November 19th. Now, two models for the country’s future will be up for grabs.

The first, proposed by Massa, represents a certain continuity, both politically and in some aspects of the economy, although the candidate is identified more with the center of Peronism, and not with the left of Kirchnerism. Massa also defends the maintenance of the wide network of social subsidies in place in the country, where 40% of the population is affected by poverty.

The second model, defended by Milei, encompasses a drastic rupture in the punished Argentine economy, promoting total dollarization, the extinction of the Central Bank and a severe cut in state spending, including the subsidy network, whose high costs are pointed out as one of the causes of galloping inflation in the country.

Sergio Massa: the Peronist chameleon

Massa is Peronism’s main candidate in this election, being a more central figure in the movement. Started by Juan Domingo Perón in the 1940s, Peronism has been one of the main political movements or forms of political organization in the country for decades, and has been described as a “Frankenstein” for encompassing extremely different currents, encompassing both leftists and neoliberals.

Massa’s own political career, aged 51, is as full of twists and turns as Peronism. Initially, this son of Italian immigrants was affiliated with conservative Peronist political groups during the Carlos Menem era (1989-1999). Afterwards, he joined the group of centrist Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003) and finally the Kirchner couple (2003-2015), two populists further to the left of Peronism.

Former mayor of Tigre, in Greater Buenos Aires, Massa became Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff. However, he later broke with the policy in the early 2010s, publicly denouncing it and forming a rival political group. In 2015, he ran for President with Mauricio Macri and a candidate supported by Cristina as opponents. He finished third in the dispute. As a deputy, he presided over the Argentine Chamber between 2019 and 2022.

In 2019, he sealed a reconciliation with Kirchnerism. But, despite being the candidate of the Kirchnerist left-wing current in the 2023 election, Massa remains an outsider in this nest. In 2022, with the economy heading towards the abyss, then deputy Massa was called upon by current president Alberto Fernández to take over the Economy portfolio at a turbulent time, replacing Silvina Batakis, who was more directly linked to Cristina Kirchner. Fernández also merged two other ministries, whose areas also came to be headed by Massa.

With Fernández giving up running for re-election, Massa launched himself as a pre-candidate for President in the primaries of União Pela Pátria, the main group of Peronists in Argentina. He secured his candidacy by defeating Juan Grabois, from the Peronist left. During the campaign, he appeared a few times alongside Cristina Kirchner.

In recent weeks, Massa, despite having his image associated with the unpopular Fernández, reacted in the electoral polls, managing to reach the second round. However, in the second round, the burden of the bad economic situation weighs against him. The minister has argued that this is a time of transition, and that recently adopted measures will still bear fruit. “The worst is over, the best is yet to come,” he said in the final stretch of the campaign.

Javier Milei: “Argentine Bolsonaro” and “anarcho-capitalist”

A phenomenon of these elections, Milei, from the personalist party A Liberdade Avança, founded by himself, is an economist with little political experience, who uses an anti-system discourse and is a supporter of conspiracy theories.

Having turned 53 on the Sunday of the first round of the elections, he was regularly compared during the campaign to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, ultra-right politicians who turned the political world upside down in their countries.

Milei actually has points in common with Trump and Bolsonaro. Since emerging on the political scene, initially as a television commentator, he has stood out for using aggressive and provocative rhetoric against the traditional political class, whom he blames for the country’s economic ruin, trying to present himself as an outsider. In 2021, he was elected deputy. He was not very active in the Chamber – he did not propose projects or participate in committees –, using the position more as a platform to launch himself into the Presidency.

The tactic paid off and Milei became one of the most talked about topics of the election. His rise in the polls has also caused concern in neighboring countries such as Brazil, and is due in part to Argentina’s younger electorate, who have been attracted to his anti-system agenda and who are fed up with decades of mismanagement. His campaign appearances were marked by theatrical gestures, such as wielding a chainsaw and chanting insults against opponents. In the August primaries, he was the candidate with the most votes.

Milei defends the possession of firearms, is against abortion and sexual education in schools and considers climate change “a hoax”. He also associated with apologists for the country’s last dictatorship. His running mate is Victoria Villarruel, who has a history of questioning the bloody crimes committed by the military. More recently, like Trump and Bolsonaro, he also began to denounce without evidence that the election runs the risk of being “rigged”.

But Milei is exotic even by the standards of the global ultra-right. A biographer pointed out that Milei takes political “advice” from the spirit of one of her deceased dogs, through a medium.

He has also argued that Argentines should be allowed to sell their organs and wants the Central Bank of Argentina and several ministries to be abolished. After the primaries, he called the idea of ​​“Social Justice” an “aberration.”

His main proposal is to adopt an aggressive dollarization regime, effectively extinguishing the Argentine peso and adopting the American currency in the country. And leaving the State tiny. Personally, he defines himself as “libertarian” and “anarcho-capitalist”.

But Milei’s self-proclaimed libertarianism is pointed out by critics as a mere cover to hide an extreme right-wing nature.

Even so, during the campaign, Milei became the main recipient of protest or opposition votes against the current government. Much of the political debate in the Argentine campaign was also guided by Milei’s radical ideas, leaving little space for proposals from other candidates.