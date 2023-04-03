Chelsea is going through one of the most difficult seasons in recent years, despite millionaire investments this season, they are eleventh in the Premier League and now they will have to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After a new defeat for the blue team against Aston Villa by two goals to nil and only 10 days after that European tie, Chelsea, via Twitter, announced through an official statement that the decision had been made to do without Graham Potter given the poor results.
Bruno Saltor will be in charge of taking the reins of the team, as the club’s interim, it is not known until when he will be the coach of the London team, but they are already looking for a substitute who will be the new Chelsea coach
Know here the names that sound to reach the Chelsea bench
Who was coach of the Spanish team in the past World Cup in Qatar is one of the names that sounds to reach Chelsea. Since he was dismissed from the national team he has not taken the reins of a bench, more than once he has dropped that he would like to train in the Premier League.
Another of the names that sounds to reach the Chelsea bench is a familiar face of the London team. The Portuguese has a contract until 2024 with Roma, it is the main drawback.
He was dismissed from his position at Bayern Munich weeks ago, now, the German coach without a team is one of the most famous names for him to occupy the position of blue coach.
One of the least likely options, but the Argentine coach played a good role in England at the controls of Tottenham. He did not have the same luck during his stay in Paris. The Argentine would welcome a return to the Premier League and Chelsea would like him to take over.
