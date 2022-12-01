After the victory of the Mexican team over Saudi Arabia, which in reality was of little use because despite this the national team was eliminated from the world cup, Gerardo Martino confirmed what was an open secret several weeks ago, the Argentine coach He will not extend his link with the Mexican Football Federation and has officially ceased to be the technical director of the Mexican team.
This means that, as has become a custom, the Mexican team will have to look for a new coach for the next World Cup season, where El Tri is already classified as they will play them as a local. Today within the Mexican Football Federation, they have more uncertainties than certainties regarding the path to follow, as proof of this, the list of 9 coaches who have Martino as an option.
3 of these alternatives are Mexican nationals and understand what it is to work with national teams. michael herrera Y Ricardo la Volpe already with a World Cup cycle and Jaime Lozanothe young Mexican who delivered the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 last year.
In addition, there are 6 foreign options for the national team. The first of them is Guillermo Almada current champion of Liga MX, as well as foreigners currently unemployed, Marcelo Bielsa, Ricardo Gareca, Mauricio Pochettino Y Marcelo Gallardowhile the ninth option is Enrique Alfarowho has done an excellent job with the Ecuadorian team, but at the moment he still has a contract and that puts him at the end of the final.
#candidates #replace #Gerardo #Martino #bench #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply