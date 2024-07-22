After US President Joe Biden withdrew from running for re-election, the Democratic Party has until August 19 to choose a new name for the electoral contest, scheduled for November 5.

In addition to Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has endorsed to replace him, other party members are emerging as possible candidates to run against Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

Check out below some of the names that could take on the Democratic Party’s presidential candidacy:

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

The current vice president was already the leading candidate to be nominated by the Democratic Party as a candidate for the White House even before Biden’s endorsement. Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, as well as several congressmen from the party have also publicly declared their support for Kamala.

The first woman to hold the vice presidency of the United States, she was considered fundamental to Biden’s election in 2020, for representing minorities, being, in addition to being a woman, black and the daughter of immigrants – her mother is Indian and her father, Jamaican.

Before reaching her current position, she was also the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general, from 2011 to 2017, the year in which she was elected senator for the same state. Kamala holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Howard University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings School of Law.

In 2019, she announced her candidacy for president of the United States for the 2020 election, but ended up giving up amid difficulty in growing in the electoral polls.

Gavin Newson, Governor of California

Governor of California since 2019, Gavin Newsom has made a career as an entrepreneur working in businesses that include wineries, restaurants and hotels.

Born on October 10, 1967 in San Francisco, he began his political career as mayor of San Francisco, a position he held from 2004 to 2011. From 2011 to 2019, he was lieutenant governor of California, alongside then-governor Jerry Brown. He was elected to lead the state in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

He was an early advocate for same-sex marriage and promoted gun control policies and the decriminalization of marijuana. He is also known for advocating for action against climate change, focusing on environmental issues.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it adopted measures such as lockdowns and mandatory use of masks as measures to contain the spread of the virus.

J.B. Pritzker, Governor of Illinois

In his second term as governor of the state of Illinois, JB Pritzker, 59, is the heir to Hyatt Hotels and has a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at approximately US$3.5 billion, which places him among the thousand richest people in the world.

As governor, he approved the regulation of abortion rights, gun control and the legalization of casinos, in addition to regulating the sale of cannabis for recreational use and supporting the LGBTQIA+ movement. He also stood out as a critic of former President Trump.

Although he has never openly said that he wants to run for president, his name has begun to be mentioned among possible replacements for Biden in the 2024 electoral race. Starting in 2022, Pritzker began to project himself nationally, leading Democratic Party functions in Florida and New Hampshire, and, more recently, he was in Indiana and Ohio.

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

A lawyer by training, vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee and current governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, 53, was elected congresswoman in 2000 and senator in 2006 for her state. In 2011, she was chosen as minority leader in the Senate, a position she held until 2015.

A Michigan State University law graduate, she gained national attention in 2013 after speaking out about a rape she suffered. During a discussion about abortion, she recounted the abuse and said she “thanked God I didn’t get pregnant.”

In 2016, she was temporarily appointed Ingham County’s district attorney. She was elected governor in 2018, with 53.3% of the vote, becoming the first Democrat to be elected to the office since 2006 and the second woman to lead the state.

She supports sustainable energy programs, legalized abortion, and laws that restrict access to firearms. Unlike other Democrats, she opposes a single-payer health care system.

Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts

Along with Massachusetts Senator Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren is considered one of the most prominent voices in the Democratic Party. She has been in office since 2013.

Since 1984, she has claimed to have Cherokee Native ancestry, which has never been confirmed. In 2019, she apologized for identifying as Native, but opponents still tease her about the issue. Trump, for example, has referred to her as “Pocahontas.”

In 2020, she was considered to be Biden’s running mate, but was overlooked by Kamala Harris. During Trump’s term, she was critical of several actions taken by the government, notably on the issue of immigration.

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania

Former state attorney general, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, 51, leads the largest “swing state” – as states that sometimes guarantee victory for Republicans and sometimes for Democrats are called and, therefore, are decisive in the presidential elections.

As Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Shapiro became known for exposing sexual assaults committed by Catholic priests against children and sued Purdue, the manufacturer of the powerful opioid OxyContin.

He was elected governor in 2022, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, who was supported by Trump. In office, his stance is considered balanced, since he has acted mainly on non-ideological issues during his term. As a result, he obtained an approval rating of 64%, according to a Muhlenberg College poll released in April.

Other possible candidates

Other less likely candidates include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama are also running as outsiders.

A survey by the Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos showed that 29% of Democratic voters and independents with Democratic leanings prefer Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement.

Another 7% said California Gov. Gavin Newsom; 4% said former First Lady Michelle Obama; and 3% said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Another 3% said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.