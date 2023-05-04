After the success of “Dahmer”, Netflix will once again bet on true crime plots with “Monsters: the story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez”. This new series will hit streaming from 2024. However, it is already generating great interest among subscribers after the publication of a first teaser trailer, since the case they will present was one of the most talked about in the United States at the end of the years. 80. What did the brothers do? They killed their parents. Next, we tell you more details about this macabre case.

What did Erik and Lyle Menendez do?

On August 20, 1989, José (45) and Mary Louise Menéndez (47) were shot several times in their Beverly Hills mansion. Erik and Lyle, the children of the millionaire couple, were the ones who alerted the Police, since they supposedly found the bodies of their parents after they had returned from the cinema.

The investigations started immediately and the officials hoped to find the clues of the murderers soon. However, suspicions soon turned against the young people, since – far from being grieved by the loss of their parents – they dedicated themselves to enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with the inheritance they received.

Trips around the country, brand clothing, high-end watches, luxury cars were just some of the aspects that made the detectives doubt. In such a context, the Menéndez version soon collapsed, especially when one of them confessed everything.

Dr. Oziel, Erik’s psychologist, contacted him to offer his professional help. It was there that the boy ended up revealing all the details of his crime: his brother and he killed his parents. Fortunately, everything was recorded on recordings, which could be used in the trial, since professional secrecy was broken when the therapist was threatened, according to the BBC.

Lyle and Erik Menéndez: sentence and current life

A trial soon began, Lyle and Erik’s lawyers argued that their clients murdered their parents as a method of self-defense, since they were alleged victims of sexual, physical and psychological abuse by their father. Although this argument was never supported in court.

Eventually, according to what was reported by the aforementioned outlet, it was determined that the Menéndez brothers killed their parents to keep the millionaire family estate. Thus, after a couple of trials, they were sentenced to life imprisonment and remain behind bars until now.

