They are called bricklayers and they are nothing new on social media. Already in the past they have been protagonists of denialism which has pushed them to say no to many things, linked to current events such as vaccines, for example. Today they decided to target Gino Cecchettinoften on TV to talk about the femicide of his daughter Giulia and gender violence. Who are the bricklayers??

Online posts are multiplying disproportionately they attack Gino Cecchettin, father of Giulia, who disappeared last November 11th and was killed at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta. After his long interview on December 10th, almost a month after Giulia's disappearance, a Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fathere were many attacks against him.

Many people dispute both the words of the father of the victim of femicide and those of her sister Elena, who spoke of patriarchy, rape cultureof a much broader picture than what might appear.

Many of these attacks, including on the Twitter profile linked to Giulia's father, are defined by a hashtag, #radiosboro. Radiosboro is a Venetian musical group active since 1992, dedicated to covers in Venetian dialect.

Behind this hashtag hide the posts against Gino Cecchettin, which do not arise spontaneously following a crime event that shook the country. These posts are often written by people who have a brick icon in their name. Bricklayers are behind these attacks.

Who are the bricklayers?

Behind these accounts of alleged “brick builders” there are fake names, fake profile images, surreal biographies. They have few followers, they say they have already been banned from the platform and they all post with the hashtag #radiosboro.

Their contents are provocative and often concern news or social issues. There have been traces since 2019, with support for Donald Trump. And they then continued with posts of climate denial, far right, anti-vax, trolls and much more.