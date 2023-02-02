Diego Laínez has returned to Liga MX with the aim of saving his sports career, however, the Mexican arrives at a club like the UANL Tigres, a team that, as everyone understands, is paid for by a French cement company. , which allows the board of directors of the royal team to offer soccer players the best salaries within Mexico, both for Mexicans and foreigners.
Although to this day there is no official report on the salary that Laínez receives within the Tigres, sources confirm that the former Braga receives a salary of more than 3 million pesos per month, this means that the player trained In America, he earns more than 36 million pesos per year, that is, and considering the current exchange rate, Diego receives within the UANL staff the figure of 2 million dollars per year, a fact that ranks him as the highest paid Mexican in the MX League.
Once Guillermo Ochoa left national soccer, the highest paid Mexican in the MX League was Carlos Salcedo with 2 million dollars per year, a figure that Laínez equals and that places him next to the “Titan” in first place. Alexis Vega is behind them because after his renewal, the Chivas man pockets around 1.9 million dollars a year, while the top 5 is made up of Jesús Corona and Javier Aquino with 1.6 million dollars. Héctor Moreno is left out of the list of the 5 highest paid as he earns 1.4 million dollars.
