The Mexican singer Peso Pluma is currently famous, as he has become one of the greatest exponents of corridos lying down and every day he adds fans on social networks, in addition to his concerts. They look crowded.

Many young people are the ones who love him and perhaps imitate singing, there are also many young women who perhaps love him and express it to him on social networks with messages, but, who occupies the heart of Featherweight?

At the moment Featherweight has not officially presented a woman as “the owner of her fortnightly”, but she has been seen in love with the influencer Dania Méndez, who is the model of her music video ‘Bye’.

Featherweight and Dania lived together on the beaches of Dominican Republicwhere the video was recorded, they have also been seen walking through Mexico City, and they even kissed, as reported by Univision.

Hassan Emilio Kabanda Laija, artistically called Featherweight, 23 years old, has also been linked to the model and businesswoman Jailyne Ojeda, who appears in her video for the song “She dances alone.”

“He invited me to Disney one day before making the music video. I accepted that appointment with Featherweight but I knew it was going to be publicity, that it was going to help the video,” Jailyne told the podcast Here Between Nozz.

Odalys Velascowho is an influencer and model, also had an affair with the Jalisco singer and accompanied him to several of his presentations, she also confessed to “De podcast con Aldo” that they did go out, but they were not dating.

Odalys Velasco surprised by revealing that Featherweight disappointed her, because “He left without giving me any explanation.” mentioned on his social media.

Featherweight enjoys life, his youth and his success as a singer, but when it comes to his private life he is usually quite hermetic. Could it be that he really is in love and will soon tell his audience who it is?

