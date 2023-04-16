Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Andrea Bocelli will headline the concert for the coronation of Carlos III in London in May, the BBC announced on Friday.by presenting a poster with the conspicuous absence of British superstars.

The eclectic show will also include the band Take That and the classical music composerto Alexis Ffrench for a scheduled audience of 20,000 people at Windso Castler, about 40 km west of London, the day after the coronation on May 6.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” said the BBC, which will broadcast the event.

A choir made up of fans from different communities, including lifeguards, taxi drivers and reggae bands, will also perform. as well as a virtual choir made up of representatives of the Commonwealth, an alliance of nations made up mainly of former British colonies.

The announcement of the program confirms press reports according to which great British superstars such as Elton John, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles declined to participate.

Last year, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II, they performed at the Buckingham Palace from Queen with Adam Lambert to Duran Duran, via Alicia Keys and Rod Stewart. Elton John recorded a tribute.

The coronation of Carlos III, the first event of its kind since Elizabeth’s in 1953, does not seem to excite the British at the moment. Now more concerned about extremely high inflation that caused a serious social crisis, the country already experienced Elizabeth II’s jubilee last June and her funeral in September.

According to a YouGov poll published on Friday, almost two-thirds of Britons (64%) and 75% of young people are not interested, but 46% believe that they will watch the broadcast or attend one of the planned celebrations.

The coronation proper, on May 6, will be held at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests and is expected to last an hour, in a more modest format than that of Elizabeth II (8,000 guests and three hours).

Numerous crowned heads and foreign leaders will attend, but US President Joe Biden will be represented by his wife Jill and Prince Harry, the youngest son of Charles III at odds with the royal family, will attend without his wife Meghan.

